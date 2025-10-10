Ukraine received hundreds of air defense missiles from Britain ahead of schedule

The British Ministry of Defense was able to transfer hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine five months ahead of schedule.

Britain urgently provided Ukraine with air defense missiles

The missiles, manufactured in Belfast (Northern Ireland), are used to defend Ukraine's airspace and were delivered five months ahead of schedule as part of a UK donation program.

These lightweight multi-purpose missiles (LMMs) have provided Ukraine with protection from aerial threats since the beginning of Russia's illegal invasion in February 2022.

It is noted that the current production of these missiles in the UK directly creates 200 jobs, and also supports a further 700 existing jobs, stimulating economic growth and implementing the government's change agenda.

The British government also said that a British trade delegation visited Kyiv this week to strengthen military support for Ukraine.