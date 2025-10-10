Ukraine received hundreds of air defense missiles from Britain ahead of schedule
Ukraine received hundreds of air defense missiles from Britain ahead of schedule

The British Ministry of Defense was able to transfer hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine five months ahead of schedule.

Points of attention

  • Hundreds of air defense missiles were transferred from Britain to Ukraine five months ahead of schedule, enhancing Ukraine's capacity to defend its airspace during the Russian invasion.
  • The lightweight multi-missiles (LMM) supplied by Britain are crucial for protecting Ukraine from aerial threats and contribute to the ongoing support for the country.
  • Rocket production in Belfast, Northern Ireland, creates job opportunities and promotes economic growth, aligning with the government's objectives for change.

Britain urgently provided Ukraine with air defense missiles

The missiles, manufactured in Belfast (Northern Ireland), are used to defend Ukraine's airspace and were delivered five months ahead of schedule as part of a UK donation program.

These lightweight multi-purpose missiles (LMMs) have provided Ukraine with protection from aerial threats since the beginning of Russia's illegal invasion in February 2022.

It is noted that the current production of these missiles in the UK directly creates 200 jobs, and also supports a further 700 existing jobs, stimulating economic growth and implementing the government's change agenda.

The British government also said that a British trade delegation visited Kyiv this week to strengthen military support for Ukraine.

"The UK is strengthening its unwavering commitment to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia's illegal invasion. This year alone, we are spending £4.5 billion on military support for Ukraine, more than ever before. It was an honour to lead this trade delegation to Kyiv," said Luke Pollard, UK Under-Secretary of State for Defence for Defence Readiness and Industry.

