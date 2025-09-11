Countering Russia's shahid terror. Britain to produce Ukrainian interceptor drones

Britain will produce Ukrainian interceptor drones, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and Britain have entered into an agreement to produce interceptor drones to safeguard Ukrainian cities from Russian air attacks.
- The interceptor drones have proven effective in combating Russian 'shaheed' terror, with plans to scale the project and enhance defense capabilities.
- The collaboration between the two countries marks a significant step in countering Russian aggression and maintaining Ukrainian security.
Britain to produce Ukrainian interceptor drones
According to him, the relevant agreement was signed with British Defense Minister John Healy in continuation of the agreements between the President of Ukraine and the British Prime Minister on the development of industrial cooperation.
Denys Shmyhal noted that initially it is planned to manufacture the first thousand drones — all of them will be delivered to Ukraine.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine also added that during the meeting with John Healy in London, they discussed the practical implementation of the agreement.
As is known, Ukraine is developing the production of interceptor drones, which have proven themselves as a means of combating Russian drones.
Thus, in the spring, the "Clear Sky" project was launched in the Kyiv region. Its hunters hunt enemy UAVs — during the attack on the night of September 10 alone, they were able to shoot down almost a hundred Russian targets.
At the end of August, it also became known that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had already allowed more than 25 samples of Ukrainian unmanned aerial interceptor complexes to be operated in units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-