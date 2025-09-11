Countering Russia's shahid terror. Britain to produce Ukrainian interceptor drones

Britain to produce Ukrainian interceptor drones

According to him, the relevant agreement was signed with British Defense Minister John Healy in continuation of the agreements between the President of Ukraine and the British Prime Minister on the development of industrial cooperation.

Denys Shmyhal noted that initially it is planned to manufacture the first thousand drones — all of them will be delivered to Ukraine.

Interceptor drones have already proven themselves against Russia's "shaheed" terror. We will continue to scale these projects, attract investments, and improve technologies to most effectively protect Ukrainian cities and civilians from Russian air attacks. Denys Shmyhal Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine also added that during the meeting with John Healy in London, they discussed the practical implementation of the agreement.

This is a significant step in the implementation of the Agreement on a Centennial Partnership between Ukraine and the UK. We also summarized the results of the Ramstein format meeting and coordinated issues for the next meeting, which will take place in October. Share

As is known, Ukraine is developing the production of interceptor drones, which have proven themselves as a means of combating Russian drones.

Thus, in the spring, the "Clear Sky" project was launched in the Kyiv region. Its hunters hunt enemy UAVs — during the attack on the night of September 10 alone, they were able to shoot down almost a hundred Russian targets.

At the end of August, it also became known that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had already allowed more than 25 samples of Ukrainian unmanned aerial interceptor complexes to be operated in units.