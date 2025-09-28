Protecting Europe from Russia. Britain to join the "Drone Wall" project

British Defense Minister John Healy announced that British-made drones will be used to create a "drone wall" to protect NATO from Russian aggression.

Britain to join European drone wall project

British Defense Minister John Healy said that NATO would respond to Moscow's "reckless" and "dangerous" actions.

London and Kyiv have launched the "Project OCTOPUS" program—the production of interceptor drones that "will be provided by the thousands to help Ukraine defend itself." Share

These devices cost less than a tenth of the price of their competitors and have already proven effective against Shahed. According to Geely, the system could also become an element of missile defense in the UK.