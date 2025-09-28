Protecting Europe from Russia. Britain to join the "Drone Wall" project
Protecting Europe from Russia. Britain to join the "Drone Wall" project

Britain
Source:  The Telegraph

British Defense Minister John Healy announced that British-made drones will be used to create a "drone wall" to protect NATO from Russian aggression.

Points of attention

  • Britain partners with European allies to form a Drone Wall project to safeguard NATO from Russian aggression.
  • The Project OCTOPUS initiative offers an affordable and efficient solution with interceptor drones for Ukraine's defense.
  • The integration of the drone system into the UK's missile defense strategy could enhance overall security capabilities.

Britain to join European drone wall project

British Defense Minister John Healy said that NATO would respond to Moscow's "reckless" and "dangerous" actions.

London and Kyiv have launched the "Project OCTOPUS" program—the production of interceptor drones that "will be provided by the thousands to help Ukraine defend itself."

These devices cost less than a tenth of the price of their competitors and have already proven effective against Shahed. According to Geely, the system could also become an element of missile defense in the UK.

We are ready, together with our allies through NATO, to demonstrate to Putin that his aggression and invasion, reckless or deliberate, will be called into question.

John Healy

John Healy

British Minister of Defense

