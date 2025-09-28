British Defense Minister John Healy announced that British-made drones will be used to create a "drone wall" to protect NATO from Russian aggression.
Points of attention
- Britain partners with European allies to form a Drone Wall project to safeguard NATO from Russian aggression.
- The Project OCTOPUS initiative offers an affordable and efficient solution with interceptor drones for Ukraine's defense.
- The integration of the drone system into the UK's missile defense strategy could enhance overall security capabilities.
Britain to join European drone wall project
British Defense Minister John Healy said that NATO would respond to Moscow's "reckless" and "dangerous" actions.
These devices cost less than a tenth of the price of their competitors and have already proven effective against Shahed. According to Geely, the system could also become an element of missile defense in the UK.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-