Britain, Canada and Australia recognize Palestinian state

On September 21, several large and influential countries announced their decisions regarding Palestine. For example, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia officially confirmed that they recognize the Palestinian state.
Points of attention
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recognition of Palestine aims to revive hope for peace and a two-state solution, separate from rewarding Hamas.
- These developments are expected to influence diplomatic relations in the Middle East and put pressure on Israel to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
What is known about the decisions of Britain, Canada, and Australia?
Canadian leader Mark Carney has already made a statement on this matter.
He drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the current Israeli government is "methodically working to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state."
Carney believes this undermines the two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.
Australia's recognition of Palestine was announced back in August, but it officially took place on September 21.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also joined in recognizing the Palestinian state.
According to him, this decision does not mean rewarding Hamas.
