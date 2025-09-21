Britain, Canada and Australia recognize Palestinian state
Britain, Canada and Australia recognize Palestinian state

What is known about the decisions of Britain, Canada, and Australia?
On September 21, several large and influential countries announced their decisions regarding Palestine. For example, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia officially confirmed that they recognize the Palestinian state.

Points of attention

  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recognition of Palestine aims to revive hope for peace and a two-state solution, separate from rewarding Hamas.
  • These developments are expected to influence diplomatic relations in the Middle East and put pressure on Israel to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Canadian leader Mark Carney has already made a statement on this matter.

He drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the current Israeli government is "methodically working to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state."

Carney believes this undermines the two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

It is in this context that Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers its partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel.

Mark Carney

Mark Carney

Prime Minister of Canada

Australia's recognition of Palestine was announced back in August, but it officially took place on September 21.

"Today's act of recognition reflects Australia's longstanding commitment to the two-state solution, which has always been the only path to lasting peace and security for the Israeli and Palestinian peoples," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also joined in recognizing the Palestinian state.

Today, to revive hope for peace for Palestinians and Israelis and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom officially recognizes the State of Palestine.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

According to him, this decision does not mean rewarding Hamas.

