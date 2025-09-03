On September 3, it became officially known that the British government had imposed strong sanctions against Russian citizens who are abducting, indoctrinating, and militarizing Ukrainian children against the backdrop of a full-scale war.

Britain's new sanctions against Russia — what is known

This time, 8 individuals and 3 organizations associated with the Russian state fell under the sanctions of official London.

First of all, we are talking about the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, which organizes re-education programs for Ukrainian children and adolescents, subjecting them to militaristic training.

What is important to understand is that Aimani Kadyrova, the head of the Foundation and mother of the Kremlin-linked Chechen security official Ramzan Kadyrov, also found herself on the sanctions lists.

Also sanctioned was Valery Mayorov, head of the Center for Adolescent Programs, a Russian organization that aims to incite children in the temporarily occupied territories against Ukraine and in return instill in them patriotism towards Russia and Russian values. Share

The United Kingdom cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country Russia is pursuing a long-term policy of Russification in the illegally temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, seeking to eradicate Ukrainian cultural identity and statehood.