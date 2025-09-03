On September 3, it became officially known that the British government had imposed strong sanctions against Russian citizens who are abducting, indoctrinating, and militarizing Ukrainian children against the backdrop of a full-scale war.
Points of attention
- This move by Britain highlights the country's stance against Russia's attempts to Russify Ukrainian territories and eradicate Ukrainian cultural identity.
- For further insights into the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, consider watching the documentary "Damaged Childhood" produced by the Ukrainian media company Online.UA.
Britain's new sanctions against Russia — what is known
This time, 8 individuals and 3 organizations associated with the Russian state fell under the sanctions of official London.
First of all, we are talking about the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, which organizes re-education programs for Ukrainian children and adolescents, subjecting them to militaristic training.
What is important to understand is that Aimani Kadyrova, the head of the Foundation and mother of the Kremlin-linked Chechen security official Ramzan Kadyrov, also found herself on the sanctions lists.
The United Kingdom cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country Russia is pursuing a long-term policy of Russification in the illegally temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, seeking to eradicate Ukrainian cultural identity and statehood.
If it is important for you to learn more facts about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, watch the documentary “Damaged Childhood,” created by the Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-