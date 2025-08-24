Britain will continue the training program for Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters — what is known
Britain will continue the training program for Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters — what is known

Interflex program
Source:  Bloomberg

Britain will continue a program to train Ukrainian fighters to help Kyiv strengthen its army ahead of any security guarantees backed by Europe and the United States, which are understood to be tied to a potential peace deal.

Points of attention

  • Britain is extending the Interflex program to train Ukrainian fighters until the end of 2026, aiming to strengthen the Ukrainian army with the backing of European and American allies.
  • A multinational military force, supported by the 'Coalition of the Willing,' led by Britain and France, is being planned to deter potential attacks after a peace agreement is reached.
  • Over 50,000 Ukrainian military personnel have already been trained in Britain as part of the Interflex program, with the goal of enhancing defense capabilities and ensuring Ukraine's ability to defend itself and deter future conflicts.

Britain extended the Interflex program

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of the country, the Interflex program for combat training and leadership skills training will be extended at least until the end of 2026.

Work on a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia gained momentum this week as U.S. and European military leaders met to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. The “Coalition of the Willing,” led by Britain and France, has drawn up plans to deploy a multinational military force in Ukraine to deter attacks after a peace deal is reached.

At the same time, the British Ministry of Defense added that over 200 military planners and representatives from about 30 countries have participated in meetings in recent months.

Bloomberg added that the first stage of the package of measures being developed will involve strengthening the Ukrainian army.

These forces would be supported by a multinational group of mostly European troops stationed in Ukraine away from the front lines. Another part of the plan involves so-called US support, which would consist of intelligence sharing, surveillance abroad, the provision of weapons and possibly air defenses.

It is currently known that more than 50,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been trained in Britain as part of the Interflex program.

"We will continue to strengthen our support with our allies so that Ukraine can defend itself today and deter tomorrow. Given the ongoing Russian attacks, we must put the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the strongest possible position. And as the fight for peace continues, we must make Ukrainians the strongest possible deterrent to secure future peace," said British Defense Secretary John Healy.

