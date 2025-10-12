Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not hide that the aggressor country Russia is “seriously concerned” about the potential supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine by the United States. Putin’s representative calls them “special weapons.”

New Kremlin statement on Tomahawk

A new comment from the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin came after talks between Ukrainian and US presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

According to insiders, their focus was on providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Tomahawk missiles.

This weapon is special, it can be in a non-nuclear or nuclear version. The weapon has a high range. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

According to him, official Moscow always carefully analyzes statements made by Ukraine's allies.

Also, they say, the Kremlin's focus is on the issue of the potential supply of long-range missiles.

Peskov also publicly complained that it was a “very dramatic moment” in terms of tensions building up from all sides.

"Imagine a long-range missile taking off and flying, and we know that it can be nuclear-capable. What should the Russian Federation think? Military experts overseas should understand this," Putin's spokesman cynically noted. Share

Peskov also once again lied that official Moscow was "ready to settle" the war against Ukraine.