Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not hide that the aggressor country Russia is “seriously concerned” about the potential supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine by the United States. Putin’s representative calls them “special weapons.”
Points of attention
- The recent talks between Ukrainian and US presidents have sparked discussions on providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Tomahawk missiles, posing a serious geopolitical dilemma.
- Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stresses the potential implications of supplying such weapons to Ukraine, emphasizing the need for careful consideration by military experts.
New Kremlin statement on Tomahawk
A new comment from the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin came after talks between Ukrainian and US presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.
According to insiders, their focus was on providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Tomahawk missiles.
According to him, official Moscow always carefully analyzes statements made by Ukraine's allies.
Also, they say, the Kremlin's focus is on the issue of the potential supply of long-range missiles.
Peskov also publicly complained that it was a “very dramatic moment” in terms of tensions building up from all sides.
Peskov also once again lied that official Moscow was "ready to settle" the war against Ukraine.
