"Special Weapons." The Kremlin is afraid of giving Ukraine Tomahawks
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not hide that the aggressor country Russia is “seriously concerned” about the potential supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine by the United States. Putin’s representative calls them “special weapons.”

Points of attention

  • The recent talks between Ukrainian and US presidents have sparked discussions on providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Tomahawk missiles, posing a serious geopolitical dilemma.
  • Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stresses the potential implications of supplying such weapons to Ukraine, emphasizing the need for careful consideration by military experts.

A new comment from the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin came after talks between Ukrainian and US presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

According to insiders, their focus was on providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Tomahawk missiles.

This weapon is special, it can be in a non-nuclear or nuclear version. The weapon has a high range.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

According to him, official Moscow always carefully analyzes statements made by Ukraine's allies.

Also, they say, the Kremlin's focus is on the issue of the potential supply of long-range missiles.

Peskov also publicly complained that it was a “very dramatic moment” in terms of tensions building up from all sides.

"Imagine a long-range missile taking off and flying, and we know that it can be nuclear-capable. What should the Russian Federation think? Military experts overseas should understand this," Putin's spokesman cynically noted.

Peskov also once again lied that official Moscow was "ready to settle" the war against Ukraine.

