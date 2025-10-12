According to anonymous sources in the Axios publication, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with US President Donald Trump the potential supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms ongoing discussions with the US about providing Tomahawk missiles, amidst increasing tensions with Russia.
- The negotiations between Zelenskyy and Trump shed light on the strategic importance of military support in response to Russian aggression and threats.
New details of the talks between Zelensky and Trump
According to one of the insider journalists, the conversation lasted about 30 minutes.
The Ukrainian leader, in his public statement, described it as "very positive and productive."
In addition, Zelensky congratulated Trump on his success in establishing peace in the Middle East.
What is important to understand is that it is the American Tomahawk missiles that will give Ukraine the opportunity to strike deep into Russia.
Official Kyiv assures that this will help force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to sit at the negotiating table.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recently officially confirmed that detailed and active discussions are currently underway with the United States regarding the possibility of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles.
Against the backdrop of recent events, dictator Putin has begun threatening the United States.
