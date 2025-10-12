Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic told reporters that he was disappointed with the Kremlin's decision on a short-term gas supply agreement that will only last until the end of the year.

Relations between Serbia and Russia continue to deteriorate

Vucic did everything he could to sign a three-year contract with Gazprom after meetings with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

However, in the end, official Moscow proposed a gas agreement until the end of 2025.

They offered us a gas contract until the New Year, and I said that this was very disappointing news for us. Aleksandar Vuchich President of Serbia

According to Putin's henchman, the Kremlin's delays are directly related to US sanctions against the Russian oil refining company NIS.

What is important to understand is that they came into effect in early October after several temporary exemptions expired.

Vucic categorically denies rumors that Serbia may nationalize the NIS to avoid sanctions.