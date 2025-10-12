"This is a bad signal." Panic in Serbia over Putin's decision

Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic told reporters that he was disappointed with the Kremlin's decision on a short-term gas supply agreement that will only last until the end of the year.
Points of attention
- Vucic denies rumors of nationalizing NIS to avoid sanctions and expresses concerns over the implications of Putin's decision as tensions escalate between the two countries.
- Putin's decision on the gas supply agreement sends a bad signal to Serbia, leading to panic and uncertainty in the Serbian government as they navigate the complex relationship with Russia.
Relations between Serbia and Russia continue to deteriorate
Vucic did everything he could to sign a three-year contract with Gazprom after meetings with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
However, in the end, official Moscow proposed a gas agreement until the end of 2025.
According to Putin's henchman, the Kremlin's delays are directly related to US sanctions against the Russian oil refining company NIS.
What is important to understand is that they came into effect in early October after several temporary exemptions expired.
Vucic categorically denies rumors that Serbia may nationalize the NIS to avoid sanctions.
