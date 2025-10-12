When will Russia start a war against NATO — ISW forecast
Category
World
Publication date

When will Russia start a war against NATO — ISW forecast

ISW warns about Putin's plans
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia is increasing the production of T-90 tanks, as well as rapidly restoring pre-war tank reserves. Analysts believe that Putin will launch an invasion of NATO immediately after the war against Ukraine ends.

Points of attention

  • ISW warns about Putin's aggressive intentions and the possibility of an earlier invasion, with the international community urged to take notice of Russia's military activities.
  • The noticeable reduction in the use of Russian tanks on the front line suggests a shift towards new aggressive strategies, signaling a potential risk to NATO before 2036.

ISW warns about Putin's plans

Frontelligence Insight has obtained internal documents from the main Russian tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ).

They state that UVZ plans to increase T-90 production by 80% by 2028 compared to the level in 2024.

Moreover, the aggressor country's plans include new modifications of the T-90M2.

According to Frontelligence, the UVZ targets to modernize the Russian armored fleet by over 2,000 T-90M, T-90M2, and T-72B3M tanks between 2026 and 2036, in addition to the tanks and armored vehicles produced by Russia in 2024 and 2025, are sufficient to fully replenish Russia's tank fleet before the next large-scale war.

The international community cannot ignore the fact that there has been a noticeable reduction in the use of Russian tanks directly on the front line.

Everything that the Russian Federation is doing now points to the enemy's new aggressive plans.

Russia could pose a serious threat to NATO much earlier than 2036 and without the need to renew its tank fleet.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin is losing the war." Analyst points to a turning point
Ukraine managed to outsmart Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a bad signal." Panic in Serbia over Putin's decision
Relations between Serbia and Russia continue to deteriorate
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has been helping Ukraine attack Russian refineries for several months
The US is helping Ukraine destroy the Russian economy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?