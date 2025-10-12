When will Russia start a war against NATO — ISW forecast

The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia is increasing the production of T-90 tanks, as well as rapidly restoring pre-war tank reserves. Analysts believe that Putin will launch an invasion of NATO immediately after the war against Ukraine ends.

ISW warns about Putin's plans

Frontelligence Insight has obtained internal documents from the main Russian tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ).

They state that UVZ plans to increase T-90 production by 80% by 2028 compared to the level in 2024.

Moreover, the aggressor country's plans include new modifications of the T-90M2.

According to Frontelligence, the UVZ targets to modernize the Russian armored fleet by over 2,000 T-90M, T-90M2, and T-72B3M tanks between 2026 and 2036, in addition to the tanks and armored vehicles produced by Russia in 2024 and 2025, are sufficient to fully replenish Russia's tank fleet before the next large-scale war.

The international community cannot ignore the fact that there has been a noticeable reduction in the use of Russian tanks directly on the front line.

Everything that the Russian Federation is doing now points to the enemy's new aggressive plans.