The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country Russia is increasing the production of T-90 tanks, as well as rapidly restoring pre-war tank reserves. Analysts believe that Putin will launch an invasion of NATO immediately after the war against Ukraine ends.
Points of attention
- ISW warns about Putin's aggressive intentions and the possibility of an earlier invasion, with the international community urged to take notice of Russia's military activities.
- The noticeable reduction in the use of Russian tanks on the front line suggests a shift towards new aggressive strategies, signaling a potential risk to NATO before 2036.
ISW warns about Putin's plans
Frontelligence Insight has obtained internal documents from the main Russian tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ).
They state that UVZ plans to increase T-90 production by 80% by 2028 compared to the level in 2024.
Moreover, the aggressor country's plans include new modifications of the T-90M2.
The international community cannot ignore the fact that there has been a noticeable reduction in the use of Russian tanks directly on the front line.
Everything that the Russian Federation is doing now points to the enemy's new aggressive plans.
