The Russian army failed its summer offensive on the battlefield, which means that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a window of opportunity that Ukrainian soldiers are already successfully using. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have launched a counteroffensive in areas where the Russians managed to advance in the summer - this is just the beginning.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has suffered significant losses, with about 3,520 casualties, highlighting the effectiveness of Ukraine's counteroffensive operations.
- The ongoing counteroffensive not only showcases Ukraine's defensive capabilities but also its potential to reconquer lost borders, changing the international perception of the conflict.
The situation on the front is changing, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress
Major Yevhen Ligerko from the 93rd Kholodny Yar Brigade spoke with journalists.
According to him, the enemy has some local success on the battlefield, but this does not change the overall picture much.
It was this chaotic nature of the enemy that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, decided to take advantage of.
He recently officially confirmed that since the start of counter-offensive operations, Ukrainian soldiers have managed to de-occupy about 330 sq. km.
What is important to understand is that over 170 sq. km of them are already reliably protected from enemy counterattacks.
During this period, the Russian army lost about 3,520 people, almost 1,988 killed.
Moreover, individual Russian units have found themselves surrounded, and operations against them are ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-