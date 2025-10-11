Ukraine has a real chance to seize the initiative on the front

The Russian army failed its summer offensive on the battlefield, which means that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a window of opportunity that Ukrainian soldiers are already successfully using. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have launched a counteroffensive in areas where the Russians managed to advance in the summer - this is just the beginning.

The situation on the front is changing, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress

Major Yevhen Ligerko from the 93rd Kholodny Yar Brigade spoke with journalists.

According to him, the enemy has some local success on the battlefield, but this does not change the overall picture much.

The Russians do not have a clear plan — they are moving by inertia, the major emphasized.

It was this chaotic nature of the enemy that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, decided to take advantage of.

He recently officially confirmed that since the start of counter-offensive operations, Ukrainian soldiers have managed to de-occupy about 330 sq. km.

What is important to understand is that over 170 sq. km of them are already reliably protected from enemy counterattacks.

During this period, the Russian army lost about 3,520 people, almost 1,988 killed.

Moreover, individual Russian units have found themselves surrounded, and operations against them are ongoing.