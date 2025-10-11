Ukraine has a real chance to seize the initiative on the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine has a real chance to seize the initiative on the front

The situation on the front is changing, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

The Russian army failed its summer offensive on the battlefield, which means that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a window of opportunity that Ukrainian soldiers are already successfully using. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have launched a counteroffensive in areas where the Russians managed to advance in the summer - this is just the beginning.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army has suffered significant losses, with about 3,520 casualties, highlighting the effectiveness of Ukraine's counteroffensive operations.
  • The ongoing counteroffensive not only showcases Ukraine's defensive capabilities but also its potential to reconquer lost borders, changing the international perception of the conflict.

The situation on the front is changing, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress

Major Yevhen Ligerko from the 93rd Kholodny Yar Brigade spoke with journalists.

According to him, the enemy has some local success on the battlefield, but this does not change the overall picture much.

The Russians do not have a clear plan — they are moving by inertia, the major emphasized.

It was this chaotic nature of the enemy that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, decided to take advantage of.

He recently officially confirmed that since the start of counter-offensive operations, Ukrainian soldiers have managed to de-occupy about 330 sq. km.

What is important to understand is that over 170 sq. km of them are already reliably protected from enemy counterattacks.

During this period, the Russian army lost about 3,520 people, almost 1,988 killed.

Moreover, individual Russian units have found themselves surrounded, and operations against them are ongoing.

Counter-offensive operations are also of strategic importance for the international perception of the conflict: they prove that the enemy's local breakthroughs are not systemic, and Ukraine is capable not only of defending itself, but also of reconquering lost borders.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"New challenges await us." Syrsky addressed Ukrainians
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrskyi issued an important warning
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia has detected suspicious activity from Russia
Estonia is closely monitoring Russia's actions
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's time for smart sanctions." The West is determined to stop Putin
The West will take a new approach to ending the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?