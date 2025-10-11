Estonia has detected suspicious activity from Russia

The Estonian Border Guard Service made an emergency decision to close the Saatse border crossing point on October 10 after border guards spotted a larger-than-usual military unit on Russian territory.
Points of attention
- The Russians are again trying to intimidate the Estonians.
- Many Estonian citizens are ignoring warnings from the authorities on this matter.
Estonia is closely monitoring Russia's actions
The suspicious actions of the aggressor country were commented on by Künter Pedosk, the operational head of the Southern Prefecture of Estonia.
As the latter said, on October 10, border guards recorded a larger than usual Russian presence in enemy territory.
What is important to understand is that Russian border guards regularly patrol the Saatse border crossing, as this is their territory.
According to him, initially, Estonian border guards placed patrols on both sides of the road and communicated with passing drivers.
They advised them to avoid the area at this time due to the increased presence of Russian units.
