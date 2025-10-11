Estonia has detected suspicious activity from Russia
Estonia has detected suspicious activity from Russia

Estonia is closely monitoring Russia's actions
Source:  ERR

The Estonian Border Guard Service made an emergency decision to close the Saatse border crossing point on October 10 after border guards spotted a larger-than-usual military unit on Russian territory.

  • The Russians are again trying to intimidate the Estonians.
  • Many Estonian citizens are ignoring warnings from the authorities on this matter.

Estonia is closely monitoring Russia's actions

The suspicious actions of the aggressor country were commented on by Künter Pedosk, the operational head of the Southern Prefecture of Estonia.

As the latter said, on October 10, border guards recorded a larger than usual Russian presence in enemy territory.

What is important to understand is that Russian border guards regularly patrol the Saatse border crossing, as this is their territory.

"Today, the traffic was heavier than usual. We decided to close the road to prevent possible provocations and incidents, as our goal is to keep the Estonian people safe," Pedoski explained.

According to him, initially, Estonian border guards placed patrols on both sides of the road and communicated with passing drivers.

They advised them to avoid the area at this time due to the increased presence of Russian units.

Despite this recommendation, there were those who still wanted to continue their journey through this area. Since the road passes through Russian territory, due to the security situation, it is necessary to be vigilant when crossing the Saatse border crossing, Pedoski officially warned.

