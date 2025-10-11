"New challenges await us." Syrsky addressed Ukrainians
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that as of today, Ukraine's air defenses are showing an efficiency of about 74%. However, he warned that Russia plans to intensify terror in the near future.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers have achieved successes under the DeepStrike program, with increased lesions in the aggressor country's territory.
  • The formation of new troops, including unmanned air defense systems and improvements in assault troops and Cyberforces command, are part of Ukraine's strategy to enhance its defense capabilities.

Syrskyi issued an important warning

New challenges await us. Over the past month, the enemy has increased the number of air attack means used by 1.3 times. And although our air defense demonstrates effectiveness at about 74%, we must make additional efforts to cover the rear energy sector, critical infrastructure, and logistics.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief also officially confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers are achieving new successes within the framework of the implementation of the DeepStrike program.

Thus, in September 2025, the number of lesions in the territory of the aggressor country reached 70.

In addition, it is noted that oil refining in Russia has been reduced by 21%.

We are activating the creation of a new type of troops — unmanned air defense systems within the Air Force. We are improving the system of assault troops. We are forming the Cyberforces command,” emphasized Oleksandr Syrsky.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that last month the losses of the Russian invaders reached 28.5 thousand.

