Britain handed over hundreds of LMM missiles to Ukraine 5 months early
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Government of Great Britain
The UK Ministry of Defence has officially confirmed the early delivery of hundreds of air defence missiles to Ukraine. Importantly, the delivery was successfully completed five months ahead of schedule.

Points of attention

  • The British government has increased support for Ukraine by facilitating the donation of LMM missiles and signalling its commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defence against potential threats.
  • Ukraine plans to purchase British Rapid Ranger air defense systems and missiles for almost $2.3 billion, further solidifying the partnership between the two countries in enhancing Ukraine's security.

The British government has drawn attention to the fact that the missiles are being manufactured at a factory in Belfast (Northern Ireland).

What is important to understand is that they are part of a donation program from official London.

LMM (Lightweight Multirole Missile) is a British-made lightweight multi-role missile that is actively used by Ukraine to protect its airspace from Russian attacks.

Their key purpose is to destroy UAVs, helicopters, light vessels, and armored vehicles.

This British missile is 1.3 m long, weighs only 13 kg, has laser and infrared guidance systems, and a range of up to 8 km.

It is extremely effective thanks to a 3-kilogram fragmentation warhead with a non-contact fuse.

The missile can be launched from ground-based launchers (MANPADS, Stormer HVM or RapidRanger SAMs), as well as from air (helicopters) or sea (warships).

It also recently became known that the Ukrainian government intends to purchase British Rapid Ranger air defense systems, as well as missiles for them, for almost $2.3 billion, raised in the United Kingdom.

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
