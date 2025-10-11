Defense forces hit the area of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery have successfully attacked the enemy's personnel concentration area and artillery. In addition, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters have eliminated 1,060 Russian occupiers and 72 Russian vehicles and tanker trucks.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 11, 2025

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 11.10.25 were approximately

personnel — about 1,121,570 (+1,060) people

tanks — 11247 (+1) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,345 (+6) units.

artillery systems — 33,568 (+21) units.

MLRS — 1518 (+1) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 68766 (+219) units.

cruise missiles — 3859 (+18) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63847 (+72) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 73 air strikes, used 32 missiles, and dropped 155 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,171 attacks, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,575 kamikaze drones to destroy them.