Defense forces hit the area of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery have successfully attacked the enemy's personnel concentration area and artillery. In addition, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters have eliminated 1,060 Russian occupiers and 72 Russian vehicles and tanker trucks.
Points of attention
- The aggressor carried out numerous airstrikes and attacks, targeting various areas including settlements in Zaporizhia region and the city of Dnipro.
- The update highlights the ongoing conflict dynamics and the resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending against Russian aggression.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 11, 2025
Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 11.10.25 were approximately
personnel — about 1,121,570 (+1,060) people
tanks — 11247 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,345 (+6) units.
artillery systems — 33,568 (+21) units.
MLRS — 1518 (+1) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 68766 (+219) units.
cruise missiles — 3859 (+18) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63847 (+72) units.
Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 73 air strikes, used 32 missiles, and dropped 155 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,171 attacks, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,575 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhia, Zaliznychne, Zaporizhia region, as well as on the city of Dnipro.
