Defense forces hit the area of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces hit the area of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces hit the area of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery have successfully attacked the enemy's personnel concentration area and artillery. In addition, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters have eliminated 1,060 Russian occupiers and 72 Russian vehicles and tanker trucks.

Points of attention

  • The aggressor carried out numerous airstrikes and attacks, targeting various areas including settlements in Zaporizhia region and the city of Dnipro.
  • The update highlights the ongoing conflict dynamics and the resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending against Russian aggression.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 11, 2025

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 11.10.25 were approximately

  • personnel — about 1,121,570 (+1,060) people

  • tanks — 11247 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,345 (+6) units.

  • artillery systems — 33,568 (+21) units.

  • MLRS — 1518 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 68766 (+219) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3859 (+18) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63847 (+72) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 73 air strikes, used 32 missiles, and dropped 155 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,171 attacks, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,575 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhia, Zaliznychne, Zaporizhia region, as well as on the city of Dnipro.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers repelled a massive assault by the Russian army in the Donetsk region — video
“Azov” reports new successes on the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky criticized the methods of protecting Kyiv CHPs
What's wrong with the protection of Kyiv CHPs?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed two employees of ChernihivOblenergo
Vyacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv OVA
Russia intensifies terror

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?