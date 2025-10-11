The First Corps of the Azov National Guard reported that on October 9, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled a massive Russian assault on the Ocheretinsky direction in Volodymyrivka, in the Donetsk region.

“Azov” reports new successes on the front

According to the fighters, the Russians used 35 units of heavy armored vehicles (tanks and armored personnel carriers) for the new offensive.

As part of the successful defense, one armored tractor, 3 tanks, and 16 enemy armored personnel carriers were destroyed and damaged.

Moreover, the Russians lost 41 motorcycles and two light vehicles.

According to the latest data, confirmed enemy losses per day in the direction were:

Irrevocable — 107 occupiers;

sanitary — 51.

The key goal of the Russian army on this section of the front is the occupation of the settlement of Shakhove.

The enemy carried out offensive actions in several waves and from different directions. First, groups of motorcyclists advanced, followed by columns of armored vehicles — tanks and armored personnel carriers with infantry. Share

As reported by Azov, thanks to the timely engineering measures for mining and the coordinated actions of soldiers — primarily the artillery crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Military District, and the crews of unmanned systems — Russia's next plan failed.