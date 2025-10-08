Putin threatens US with "consequences" over Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine
Putin threatens US with "consequences" over Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the US should "realize the depth and severity of the consequences" if it supplies Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Points of attention

  • Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warns the US of severe consequences if Tomahawk missiles are supplied to Ukraine.
  • The use of cruise missiles would require direct involvement of American personnel, escalating tensions between Russia and the U.S.
  • Putin's ally insists that providing Ukraine with these cruise missiles will not affect the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

Ryabkov threatens US over alleged provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

As Ryabkov said, Russia calls on the US to take a responsible approach to a possible decision to transfer Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The hypothetical use of such systems is possible only with the direct involvement of American personnel. I hope that those who push Washington to such a decision are well aware of the depth and severity of the consequences of any decision made in this situation.

Putin's ally believes that providing Ukraine with these cruise missiles will not affect the SVO.

The Russian deputy minister called on the White House and the Pentagon to "soberly, judiciously, and responsibly approach this entire situation."

He also stated that "the powerful momentum towards a Ukrainian settlement after the Alaska summit has largely been exhausted."

