Tomahawk for Ukraine. What reaction to expect from Putin
Source:  ISW

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) points out that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already launched a campaign aimed at preventing the provision of American Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, analysts believe that a harsh reaction from the Kremlin should not be expected.

  • Previous Western arms deliveries to Ukraine have not caused escalations, indicating that Putin's attempts to deter US support through propaganda may not be successful.
  • Analysts suggest that Putin is powerless in the face of Ukraine's preparations to receive the Tomahawk missiles, highlighting his limited influence in the situation.

It's no secret that official Moscow, through its propaganda, is trying to portray the potential supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine as a dangerous escalation.

The dictator still hopes that these intimidations will force US President Donald Trump to drastically change his position.

As analysts note, the Kremlin has resorted to identical information campaigns before, for example, when it came to providing Ukraine with ATACMS tactical missile systems, HIMARS highly mobile artillery missile systems, F-16 fighters, and Abrams tanks.

However, previous Western arms deliveries and Ukrainian strikes using long-range systems provided by the US have not caused an escalation, although the West and Ukraine have repeatedly violated Russia's alleged "red lines" in the past, the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reminds.

Analysts believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is truly powerless in a situation where Ukraine is preparing to receive the Tomahawk.

