Tomahawk for Ukraine. What Trump is really afraid of
Category
Politics
Publication date

Tomahawk for Ukraine. What Trump is really afraid of

Trump doesn't know how Ukraine will use Tomahawk
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

US leader Donald Trump said he was "close to making a decision" to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. However, a Ukrainian government insider said the US president is concerned that he will not be able to control Kyiv's decision to use the missiles.

Points of attention

  • The uncertainty surrounding Trump's final decision on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine raises questions about the future dynamics of the conflict in the region.
  • The discussions around providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics and power struggles between the US, Russia, and Ukraine.

Trump doesn't know how Ukraine will use Tomahawk

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team claims that Tomahawk missiles will give Ukraine the ability to attack military targets deep inside Russian territory.

Moreover, Kyiv believes that they will help bring Russian dictator Putin to the negotiating table.

"I've almost made a decision," Trump told reporters on October 6.

The White House chief of staff said he wanted to know what Kyiv planned to do with the missiles before supplying them.

Where they send them, I think I'll have to ask that question. I would ask some questions. I don't want an escalation.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to anonymous sources close to the Ukrainian government, it is still unknown what specific decision Trump made.

Dictator Putin began threatening that the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would become "an absolutely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation."

According to the head of the Kremlin, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to use missiles without the direct participation of the United States, which, they say, will provoke a confrontation between the United States and the Russian Federation.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin suggested that Trump had already handed over the Tomahawk to Ukraine
Russia fears that Tomahawk is already in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers liberated Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expelling Russians from the Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine receives cheap and effective missiles to destroy "Shaheeds"
Anti-drone missiles are already protecting Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?