US leader Donald Trump said he was "close to making a decision" to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. However, a Ukrainian government insider said the US president is concerned that he will not be able to control Kyiv's decision to use the missiles.
Points of attention
- The uncertainty surrounding Trump's final decision on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine raises questions about the future dynamics of the conflict in the region.
- The discussions around providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics and power struggles between the US, Russia, and Ukraine.
Trump doesn't know how Ukraine will use Tomahawk
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team claims that Tomahawk missiles will give Ukraine the ability to attack military targets deep inside Russian territory.
Moreover, Kyiv believes that they will help bring Russian dictator Putin to the negotiating table.
The White House chief of staff said he wanted to know what Kyiv planned to do with the missiles before supplying them.
According to anonymous sources close to the Ukrainian government, it is still unknown what specific decision Trump made.
Dictator Putin began threatening that the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would become "an absolutely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation."
According to the head of the Kremlin, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to use missiles without the direct participation of the United States, which, they say, will provoke a confrontation between the United States and the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-