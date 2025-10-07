Tomahawk for Ukraine. What Trump is really afraid of

US leader Donald Trump said he was "close to making a decision" to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. However, a Ukrainian government insider said the US president is concerned that he will not be able to control Kyiv's decision to use the missiles.

Trump doesn't know how Ukraine will use Tomahawk

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team claims that Tomahawk missiles will give Ukraine the ability to attack military targets deep inside Russian territory.

Moreover, Kyiv believes that they will help bring Russian dictator Putin to the negotiating table.

"I've almost made a decision," Trump told reporters on October 6. Share

The White House chief of staff said he wanted to know what Kyiv planned to do with the missiles before supplying them.

Where they send them, I think I'll have to ask that question. I would ask some questions. I don't want an escalation. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to anonymous sources close to the Ukrainian government, it is still unknown what specific decision Trump made.

Dictator Putin began threatening that the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would become "an absolutely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation."

According to the head of the Kremlin, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to use missiles without the direct participation of the United States, which, they say, will provoke a confrontation between the United States and the Russian Federation.