On October 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces first demonstrated footage of successful assault actions by Ukrainian fighters during the liberation of the village of Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces highlighted the significant losses suffered by the enemy, reinforcing their commitment to defending their land and advancing forward.
- Russian occupiers in Dnipropetrovsk region employ the 'thousand cuts' tactic due to the lack of resources for a large-scale offensive, indicating the challenges faced by the Ukrainian military in defending the region.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expelling Russians from the Dnipropetrovsk region
A new video was shared by soldiers of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade.
According to the Ukrainian military, the enemy suffered significant losses as a result of the operation.
According to the latest data, 50 Russian invaders were successfully eliminated, and another 8 were taken prisoner.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces reported that the Russian occupiers in the Dnipropetrovsk region are using the "thousand cuts" tactic — they are trying to infiltrate the region in small groups, as they do not have the forces and resources for a large-scale offensive.
