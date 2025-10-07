Ukrainian soldiers liberated Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers liberated Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expelling Russians from the Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On October 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces first demonstrated footage of successful assault actions by Ukrainian fighters during the liberation of the village of Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces highlighted the significant losses suffered by the enemy, reinforcing their commitment to defending their land and advancing forward.
  • Russian occupiers in Dnipropetrovsk region employ the 'thousand cuts' tactic due to the lack of resources for a large-scale offensive, indicating the challenges faced by the Ukrainian military in defending the region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expelling Russians from the Dnipropetrovsk region

A new video was shared by soldiers of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade.

These frames are not a movie, but real combat work. These are successful assault operations in the village of Sichneve, carried out by soldiers of the 141st separate mechanized brigade, the official statement says.

According to the Ukrainian military, the enemy suffered significant losses as a result of the operation.

According to the latest data, 50 Russian invaders were successfully eliminated, and another 8 were taken prisoner.

"This operation is proof that we are not standing still. We are not only holding our defenses, but also confidently moving forward, liberating our territories and ruthlessly destroying every bug that crawls onto our land," the 141st Motorized Rifle Brigade said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces reported that the Russian occupiers in the Dnipropetrovsk region are using the "thousand cuts" tactic — they are trying to infiltrate the region in small groups, as they do not have the forces and resources for a large-scale offensive.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kremlin military chief hints at Russia's defeat in war against Ukraine
Putin's propagandist admitted that Russia is losing the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin aide calls for Russian invasion of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is again at risk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin suggested that Trump had already handed over the Tomahawk to Ukraine
Russia fears that Tomahawk is already in Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?