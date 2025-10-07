Ukrainian soldiers liberated Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region

On October 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces first demonstrated footage of successful assault actions by Ukrainian fighters during the liberation of the village of Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian invaders.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are expelling Russians from the Dnipropetrovsk region

A new video was shared by soldiers of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade.

These frames are not a movie, but real combat work. These are successful assault operations in the village of Sichneve, carried out by soldiers of the 141st separate mechanized brigade, the official statement says.

According to the Ukrainian military, the enemy suffered significant losses as a result of the operation.

According to the latest data, 50 Russian invaders were successfully eliminated, and another 8 were taken prisoner.

"This operation is proof that we are not standing still. We are not only holding our defenses, but also confidently moving forward, liberating our territories and ruthlessly destroying every bug that crawls onto our land," the 141st Motorized Rifle Brigade said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces reported that the Russian occupiers in the Dnipropetrovsk region are using the "thousand cuts" tactic — they are trying to infiltrate the region in small groups, as they do not have the forces and resources for a large-scale offensive.