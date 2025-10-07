Ukraine receives cheap and effective missiles to destroy "Shaheeds"

In Europe, an anti-drone missile with an air-burst warhead has been created, which is already helping the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian "Shaheeds" and similar drones. This is a new product presented by the Thales company.

Anti-drone missiles are already protecting Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, the manufacturer installs an air burst warhead on 70-mm missiles.

The new FZ123 warhead is filled with thousands of tiny steel pellets that accelerate when a kilogram of explosive is detonated. This creates a "cloud" of debris about 25 meters in diameter that can destroy or damage a drone. Share

Photo: businessinsider.com

In addition, it is noted that this missile is capable of covering a distance of up to 3,000 meters.

A statement on this occasion was made by Thomas Colline, Director of Vehicles and Tactical Systems at Thales Belgium.

According to him, the missiles have already been sent to Ukraine, and the demand from the Armed Forces of Ukraine exceeds what the company can produce.

"The good thing for us is that if they ask for more, it means they are satisfied with it," Thomas Coline emphasized. Share

However, he does not want to disclose how many warheads were provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.