Ukraine receives cheap and effective missiles to destroy "Shaheeds"

In Europe, an anti-drone missile with an air-burst warhead has been created, which is already helping the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian "Shaheeds" and similar drones. This is a new product presented by the Thales company.
Anti-drone missiles are already protecting Ukraine
As journalists managed to find out, the manufacturer installs an air burst warhead on 70-mm missiles.
In addition, it is noted that this missile is capable of covering a distance of up to 3,000 meters.
A statement on this occasion was made by Thomas Colline, Director of Vehicles and Tactical Systems at Thales Belgium.
According to him, the missiles have already been sent to Ukraine, and the demand from the Armed Forces of Ukraine exceeds what the company can produce.
However, he does not want to disclose how many warheads were provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As journalists learned, Thales Belgium plans to produce about 3,500 such missiles by the end of the year and increase annual capacity to 10,000 in 2026.
