Ukraine has invented an unusual way to destroy Russian FPV drones
Shotguns are back on the battlefield
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

New challenges on the front are forcing the Ukrainian Defense Forces to quickly look for cheap and effective tools to combat them. So, unexpectedly for everyone, shotguns have returned to the battlefield, which make it possible to successfully destroy Russian FPV drones.

Points of attention

  • The successful implementation of shotguns in drone defense demonstrates the adaptability and resourcefulness of the Ukrainian army in facing new challenges on the front lines.
  • Marco Angelelli praises Ukraine's strategy, acknowledging it as a valuable lesson for European nations and confirming the adoption of similar tactics by the Italian armed forces.

The editorial staff of the Defence Blog publication draws attention to the fact that it was the Ukrainian Defense Forces that were among the first to guess to introduce shotguns into the system of organized defense against drones.

Moreover, it is indicated that the 413th Separate Raid Battalion of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Troops has launched a special program to destroy drones with shotguns.

Several hundred Ukrainian soldiers completed the course in just seven months.

The logic is simple: the spread of shotgun shots increases the chances of hitting a small, fast-moving drone in the final second before impact, when other countermeasures fail.

Marco Angelelli, a shooting instructor and president of the FITAV Commission for Relations with the Armed Forces, reacted to this Ukrainian ingenuity.

According to the latter, what the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing on the battlefield are very important lessons for Europe.

Angelelli also officially confirmed that the Italian armed forces are already receiving the first Benelli M4 AI Drone Guard rifles.

