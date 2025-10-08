SSU soldiers eliminated over 3,000 Russian occupiers during September — Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Russian troops received an order to storm Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsky direction at any cost, as a result of which their losses increased significantly - SBU soldiers alone are destroying over 100 occupiers per day.

  • Over 3,000 Russian occupiers were eliminated by SSU soldiers in September, showcasing the effectiveness of their operations under President Zelenskyy's leadership.
  • The SSU continues to target Russian spy networks and work towards reducing Russian military potential on Ukrainian soil.

SSU special forces killed over 3,000 Russian occupiers in September

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the results of a report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk.

I would like to mention the soldiers of the Central Military District “A” of the SSU, who are carrying out active operations in the Pokrovsky direction. We note that the Russian troops have received an order to storm our positions at any cost. Accordingly, the level of Russian losses has increased significantly. Only our SSU soldiers and only in the Pokrovsky direction are currently destroying more than 100 occupiers per day, and this is without taking into account the results of the actions of soldiers of other components of our Defense and Security Forces. In total, over the past month, the soldiers of the Central Military District “A” of the SSU eliminated 3,028 occupiers — we have the appropriate verification for each of them.

Zelenskyy noted that the SSU continues to work to destroy Russian spy networks. He noted that he has approved operations "aimed at reducing Russia's military potential."

The President informed that during the meeting they discussed in detail the combat work of the service. The President thanked all the soldiers involved.

Vasyl Malyuk reported on the results of our long-range strikes carried out by the SSU forces. It is important that Ukrainian long-range missile drones demonstrate greater effectiveness. We also have significant results in the destruction of Russian air defense systems.

