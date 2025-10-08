SSU soldiers eliminated over 3,000 Russian occupiers during September — Zelenskyy

Russian troops received an order to storm Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsky direction at any cost, as a result of which their losses increased significantly - SBU soldiers alone are destroying over 100 occupiers per day.
SSU special forces killed over 3,000 Russian occupiers in September
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy based on the results of a report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk.
Zelenskyy noted that the SSU continues to work to destroy Russian spy networks. He noted that he has approved operations "aimed at reducing Russia's military potential."
The President informed that during the meeting they discussed in detail the combat work of the service. The President thanked all the soldiers involved.
