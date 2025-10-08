On October 7, it became officially known that the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade was able to successfully liberate the village of Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian invaders. Captain Yuriy "BEARD", head of the VBps (unmanned systems department) of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade, told reporters how the operation took place.
Points of attention
- The coordinated cooperation between UAV operators and assault groups played a crucial role in the success of the operation, emphasizing the significance of minimizing personnel losses through advanced technologies.
- Despite the sacrifices made, the liberation of Sachneve was a significant achievement with 50 Russian losses, 8 taken prisoner, and 30 others escaping during the assault.
How Ukrainian soldiers liberated Sichneve
According to Yuri "BEARD", this is truly a "titanic task". He also added that absolutely every detail is important in this process.
One of the main secrets of the 141st Motorized Rifle Brigade's success is that the brigade is already transitioning to new standards, applying new technologies, UAVs, and coordination tools.
According to the commander, the liberation of the village was successful thanks to the coordinated cooperation of UAV operators and assault groups.
To minimize personnel losses, drones played an important role.
In addition, it is indicated that another 30 Russian invaders were able to escape during the assault.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-