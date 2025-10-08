"Titanic work". How the AFU liberated Sachneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region
"Titanic work". How the AFU liberated Sachneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region

How Ukrainian soldiers liberated Sichneve
Source:  Espresso

On October 7, it became officially known that the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade was able to successfully liberate the village of Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian invaders. Captain Yuriy "BEARD", head of the VBps (unmanned systems department) of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade, told reporters how the operation took place.

Points of attention

  • The coordinated cooperation between UAV operators and assault groups played a crucial role in the success of the operation, emphasizing the significance of minimizing personnel losses through advanced technologies.
  • Despite the sacrifices made, the liberation of Sachneve was a significant achievement with 50 Russian losses, 8 taken prisoner, and 30 others escaping during the assault.

How Ukrainian soldiers liberated Sichneve

According to Yuri "BEARD", this is truly a "titanic task". He also added that absolutely every detail is important in this process.

One of the main secrets of the 141st Motorized Rifle Brigade's success is that the brigade is already transitioning to new standards, applying new technologies, UAVs, and coordination tools.

It was thanks to high-quality training and technical means that we managed to conduct a successful operation to storm the settlement of Sichneve and clear it of the enemy. At the beginning of this operation, we used drones to detect the enemy. Then, also using UAVs, we inflicted maximum fire damage on the enemy, and then our assault group moved forward and conducted the clearing, — said Yuriy.

According to the commander, the liberation of the village was successful thanks to the coordinated cooperation of UAV operators and assault groups.

To minimize personnel losses, drones played an important role.

Unfortunately, during the liberation of Sachneve, we had losses. We lost two of our comrades. They were very good guys. The enemy's losses amounted to 50 Russians, another 8 were taken prisoner.

In addition, it is indicated that another 30 Russian invaders were able to escape during the assault.

