Massive fire engulfs Russian electronics factory
"Bavovna" in Russia on October 8 — what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

As reported by Russian opposition media, on October 8, a factory in Novosibirsk, Russia, which is actively engaged in the production of electronics for the defense sector of the aggressor country, burned down.

Points of attention

  • Novosibirsk, located deep in Russia, has deployed 70 rescuers and 23 pieces of equipment to contain the fire's spread.
  • Official comments from Russian authorities or plant management regarding the incident are yet to be provided.

“Bavovna” in Russia on October 8 — what is known

According to eyewitnesses and opposition media, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the "Zavod Pripoev" plant.

What is important to understand is that he works in the interests of the defense-industrial complex of the aggressor country, Russia.

"Zavod Pripoev" is actively engaged in the production of electronics and microcircuits, as well as the repair and assembly of electrical devices.

In particular, he specializes in soldering components of weapons, communications systems, and radio electronics.

The extent of the fire and the cause of the fire are currently being determined. According to preliminary local media reports, fire and rescue units have arrived at the scene. There have been no official comments from the Russian authorities or the plant management yet.

What is also important to understand is that Novosibirsk is located deep in the rear of the aggressor country. The distance from Kyiv is almost 3,000 km.

According to updated data, 70 rescuers and 23 pieces of equipment are working at the scene, and a fire engine has also been sent there.

The fire in Novosibirsk has been contained to 2,000 square meters, and there are no initial reports of injuries.

