Watch: airfields and an oil depot. A loud "boom" was heard in Crimea

On the night of October 6, drones attacked occupied Crimea. Explosions could be heard in many places on the Ukrainian peninsula.

“Bavovna” in Crimea: what is known

The first to be hit was the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka. Explosions erupted there starting at 00:23, and it soon became known that air defenses were working on drones.

Almost an hour later, explosions erupted in Feodosia, Yevpatoria, Simferopol district, and there were also explosions in the area of the village of Andriyivka.

It is known that the Kacha airfield is located near this settlement.

A little later, "Crimean Wind" reported that an oil depot in Feodosia was hit. The oil terminal is currently burning there. This is not the first attack by Ukraine on this oil depot.

It is also stated that there is a flight from the military unit between Yevpatoria and the village of Zatyshne. Share

There have been no official comments yet about the consequences of the attack.