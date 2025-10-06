Watch: airfields and an oil depot. A loud "boom" was heard in Crimea

On the night of October 6, drones attacked occupied Crimea. Explosions could be heard in many places on the Ukrainian peninsula.
Points of attention
- Drones attacked airfields and an oil depot in occupied Crimea, causing explosions and fires.
- Explosions were heard at Novofedorivka and Feodosia airfields, an oil depot in Feodosia, and a military unit near Yevpatoria.
- The attack raised concerns as explosions at the oil depot in Feodosia posed a threat to the Black Sea Fleet's approach route.
“Bavovna” in Crimea: what is known
The first to be hit was the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka. Explosions erupted there starting at 00:23, and it soon became known that air defenses were working on drones.
Almost an hour later, explosions erupted in Feodosia, Yevpatoria, Simferopol district, and there were also explosions in the area of the village of Andriyivka.
It is known that the Kacha airfield is located near this settlement.
A little later, "Crimean Wind" reported that an oil depot in Feodosia was hit. The oil terminal is currently burning there. This is not the first attack by Ukraine on this oil depot.
There have been no official comments yet about the consequences of the attack.
