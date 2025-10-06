Watch: airfields and an oil depot. A loud "boom" was heard in Crimea
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: airfields and an oil depot. A loud "boom" was heard in Crimea

Bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of October 6, drones attacked occupied Crimea. Explosions could be heard in many places on the Ukrainian peninsula.

Points of attention

  • Drones attacked airfields and an oil depot in occupied Crimea, causing explosions and fires.
  • Explosions were heard at Novofedorivka and Feodosia airfields, an oil depot in Feodosia, and a military unit near Yevpatoria.
  • The attack raised concerns as explosions at the oil depot in Feodosia posed a threat to the Black Sea Fleet's approach route.

“Bavovna” in Crimea: what is known

The first to be hit was the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka. Explosions erupted there starting at 00:23, and it soon became known that air defenses were working on drones.

Almost an hour later, explosions erupted in Feodosia, Yevpatoria, Simferopol district, and there were also explosions in the area of the village of Andriyivka.

It is known that the Kacha airfield is located near this settlement.

A little later, "Crimean Wind" reported that an oil depot in Feodosia was hit. The oil terminal is currently burning there. This is not the first attack by Ukraine on this oil depot.

It is also stated that there is a flight from the military unit between Yevpatoria and the village of Zatyshne.

There have been no official comments yet about the consequences of the attack.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Powerful "bavovna" in Russia. The General Staff of the AFU revealed the details
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers reported new successful operations
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: large-scale "bavovna" was heard in several regions of the Russia and occupied Crimea
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" covered a chemical plant in the Perm region of the Russian Federation
Chemical plant in Perm region on fire after attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?