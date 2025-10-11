Zelensky criticized the methods of protecting Kyiv CHPs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky criticized the methods of protecting Kyiv CHPs

What's wrong with the protection of Kyiv CHPs?
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky does not hide that he is dissatisfied with the methods of protecting Kyiv's energy infrastructure, primarily CHPP-5 and CHPP-6.

Points of attention

  • Recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system led to emergency power outages, emphasizing the critical need for reinforced security measures.
  • Despite challenges, power companies have worked to restore power to affected areas, with special emergency outage schedules lifted in some regions.

What's wrong with the protection of Kyiv CHPs?

As the head of state noted, the problem lies not only in the work of air defense.

I'm not happy, for example, if we take Kyiv. There's CHP-5, CHP-6. We can't use Patriot missiles against a drone. What questions might I have for the mayor? I could tell you now what I think about all this, but I won't.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader added that a reserve of equipment has already been prepared to strengthen the protection and restoration of energy facilities:

A good program has been prepared... a large number of transformers.

As mentioned earlier, during the night of October 9-10, Russian invaders massively shelled Ukraine's energy system.

This is precisely why emergency power outages began across the country.

DTEK thermal power plants (TPPs) came under enemy attack.

After massive Russian shelling, as of 12:00, power companies had restored power to 270,000 subscribers in Kyiv. Special emergency outage schedules in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy have been canceled, but regular schedules continue to operate.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine destroyed over 50% of Russian armored vehicles and artillery stocks
Russian army losses are steadily increasing
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has invented an unusual way to destroy Russian FPV drones
Shotguns are back on the battlefield
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers repelled a massive assault by the Russian army in the Donetsk region — video
“Azov” reports new successes on the front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?