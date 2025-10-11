Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky does not hide that he is dissatisfied with the methods of protecting Kyiv's energy infrastructure, primarily CHPP-5 and CHPP-6.

What's wrong with the protection of Kyiv CHPs?

As the head of state noted, the problem lies not only in the work of air defense.

I'm not happy, for example, if we take Kyiv. There's CHP-5, CHP-6. We can't use Patriot missiles against a drone. What questions might I have for the mayor? I could tell you now what I think about all this, but I won't. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader added that a reserve of equipment has already been prepared to strengthen the protection and restoration of energy facilities:

A good program has been prepared... a large number of transformers.

As mentioned earlier, during the night of October 9-10, Russian invaders massively shelled Ukraine's energy system.

This is precisely why emergency power outages began across the country.

DTEK thermal power plants (TPPs) came under enemy attack.