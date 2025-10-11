Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky does not hide that he is dissatisfied with the methods of protecting Kyiv's energy infrastructure, primarily CHPP-5 and CHPP-6.
Points of attention
- Recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system led to emergency power outages, emphasizing the critical need for reinforced security measures.
- Despite challenges, power companies have worked to restore power to affected areas, with special emergency outage schedules lifted in some regions.
What's wrong with the protection of Kyiv CHPs?
As the head of state noted, the problem lies not only in the work of air defense.
Against this background, the Ukrainian leader added that a reserve of equipment has already been prepared to strengthen the protection and restoration of energy facilities:
As mentioned earlier, during the night of October 9-10, Russian invaders massively shelled Ukraine's energy system.
This is precisely why emergency power outages began across the country.
DTEK thermal power plants (TPPs) came under enemy attack.
