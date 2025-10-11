Russians killed two employees of ChernihivOblenergo
Ukraine
Russians killed two employees of ChernihivOblenergo

Vyacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv OVA
Russia intensifies terror
The head of the Chernihiv Oblast Regional Emergency Management Office, Vyacheslav Chaus, officially confirmed that the second employee of the Chernihiv Oblast Energy Department who was injured in a nighttime drone strike by the Russian Federation has died in the hospital, and three more remain there.

  • The impact of the attacks led to fires and additional casualties, including the targeting of the local fire brigade attempting to provide assistance.
  • Multiple regions in Ukraine were affected by the Russian aggression, with reports of civilian casualties and property damage in Kherson, Donetsk, and Chernihiv.

Russia intensifies terror

The OVA stated that the number of deaths due to the Russian strike has increased to two employees of the regional energy company.

Local authorities noted that after the impact, the car caught fire, and during the cleanup, a second impact occurred, hitting another company vehicle.

One worker died on the spot, and four others were injured and hospitalized.

The Russian invaders also fired on the local fire brigade that arrived to help.

As mentioned earlier, at 10:20 PM on Friday in the Chernihiv region, enemy drones attacked vehicles of JSC "Chernihivoblenergo".

In addition, it is noted that two more civilians were killed in Sergiyevka, Donetsk region, as a result of Russian attacks on October 10-11.

Four wounded were also recorded in Kostyantynivka.

During the same time, 4 people were injured in the Kherson region, including one child.

There, Russian soldiers attacked residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 5 private houses.

Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work

