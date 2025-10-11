Russia attacked Ukraine with 78 drones — 54 were neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of October 10-11, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 78 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Electronic warfare and unmanned systems units played a crucial role in repelling the enemy attack
  • As of the latest update, 54 enemy drones have been shot down/suppressed, with the attack still ongoing in various regions

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:00 PM on October 10.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that over 40 of them are "shaheeds".

Electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, were involved in repelling the enemy attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 54 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

21 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations. The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Do not ignore air alert signals. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

