Russia attacked Ukraine with 78 drones — 54 were neutralized

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of October 10-11, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 78 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at 8:00 PM on October 10.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that over 40 of them are "shaheeds".

Electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, were involved in repelling the enemy attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 54 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.