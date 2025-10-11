Lukashenko ordered to check the readiness of the Belarusian army
What is known about Lukashenko's order?
The illegitimate President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, gave the order to check the readiness of his own troops — this process started on October 11, 2025.

Points of attention

  • In parallel to the readiness check, joint strategic exercises with Russia, named 'West-2025', were conducted to enhance military cooperation and preparedness.
  • The ultimate goal of these measures is to ensure the military security of the Union State and readiness to defend against potential aggression.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense made an official statement on this matter.

As part of the combat readiness check, on the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces — the President of the Republic of Belarus (as they call Alexander Lukashenko — ed.), a set of measures is being carried out to bring it to the highest level of combat readiness for the purpose of the check.

In addition, it is noted that a number of units will carry out a set of measures to put them on combat readiness, go to designated areas and carry out the measures specified in the order.

Official Minsk emphasized that the control over the inspection is exercised by the Secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus.

As previously mentioned, the joint strategic exercises of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia "West-2025" began in Belarus on September 12. The exercises lasted until September 16.

At that time, Lukashenko and Putin claimed that the key goal of the exercise was to practice joint actions of Belarusian and Russian troops within the framework of ensuring the military security of the Union State and readiness to repel possible aggression.

