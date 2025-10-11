Lukashenko ordered to check the readiness of the Belarusian army

The illegitimate President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, gave the order to check the readiness of his own troops — this process started on October 11, 2025.

What is known about Lukashenko's order?

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense made an official statement on this matter.

As part of the combat readiness check, on the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces — the President of the Republic of Belarus (as they call Alexander Lukashenko — ed.), a set of measures is being carried out to bring it to the highest level of combat readiness for the purpose of the check. Share

In addition, it is noted that a number of units will carry out a set of measures to put them on combat readiness, go to designated areas and carry out the measures specified in the order.

Official Minsk emphasized that the control over the inspection is exercised by the Secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus.

As previously mentioned, the joint strategic exercises of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia "West-2025" began in Belarus on September 12. The exercises lasted until September 16.