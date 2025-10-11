"It's time for smart sanctions." The West is determined to stop Putin

According to CNN, Kyiv's allies have finally decided to make the war so expensive for Russian President Vladimir Putin that he can no longer continue it. To this end, they intend to apply "smart sanctions."

The West will take a new approach to ending the war

Despite the fact that the Russian economy is still functioning, the problems in the aggressor country are becoming increasingly noticeable.

The Kremlin cannot forever ignore the fact that growth is slowing to 1%, inflation is reaching 7%, and the key rate is held at a painful 17%.

Moreover, Russia's revenues from oil and gas sales are rapidly declining, and the budget deficit is growing.

Knowing all these consequences of war, Putin intends to keep military spending four times higher than before the full-scale invasion — by raising VAT from 20% to 22%.

Analysts believe that the time has come for sensible sanctions.

Timothy Ash of Chatham House made a proposal on this matter. He called for introducing a 20–30% "secondary tariff" on Russian exports — and for the funds received to be directed to supporting Ukraine.

The EU, for its part, is considering the idea of a €140 billion loan for Kyiv, which would be covered by frozen Russian assets. This would be a powerful signal to Moscow that Ukraine is funded and ready to fight for a long time, Ash explained. Share

Oleksandr Kolyandr from the Center for European Policy Analysis believes that another method would be effective, namely encouraging the emigration of qualified personnel from Russia.