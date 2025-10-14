Syrsky warned of important changes on the front

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially confirmed that strike drones have expanded the so-called kill zone on the front — as of today, it has reached 10 kilometers. "Kill zone" is a military term meaning an area where fire from an ambush is concentrated with the aim of destroying the enemy. It is created to achieve superiority over enemy equipment and personnel through massive fire, which can last for a short time.

Syrsky made an important statement

At the current stage of the war, the realities of the battlefield are defined by strike drones, and the "kill zone" already reaches 10 kilometers. Under such conditions, the capabilities of our logistics and military medicine become of great importance for the prompt evacuation of the wounded. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the commander-in-chief, it is extremely important to consider the war through the prism of the needs of the Ukrainian infantryman, to protect his life and health.

He also officially confirmed that he held a monthly working meeting on medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky heard a "meaningful report" on the use of innovative tools by the medical service of the 106th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about professional consultations that doctors from rear hospitals provide to military personnel in areas where combat missions are carried out using portable FMC complexes.