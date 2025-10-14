Syrsky warned of important changes on the front
Syrsky warned of important changes on the front

Oleksandr Syrskyi
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially confirmed that strike drones have expanded the so-called kill zone on the front — as of today, it has reached 10 kilometers. "Kill zone" is a military term meaning an area where fire from an ambush is concentrated with the aim of destroying the enemy. It is created to achieve superiority over enemy equipment and personnel through massive fire, which can last for a short time.

Points of attention

  • The integration of telemedicine solutions allows for remote consultations and transmission of medical data, enhancing the healthcare services for military personnel in remote areas.
  • Oleksandr Syrsky highlights the importance of protecting the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers and acknowledges the vital role of medical professionals in ensuring their well-being.

At the current stage of the war, the realities of the battlefield are defined by strike drones, and the "kill zone" already reaches 10 kilometers. Under such conditions, the capabilities of our logistics and military medicine become of great importance for the prompt evacuation of the wounded.

According to the commander-in-chief, it is extremely important to consider the war through the prism of the needs of the Ukrainian infantryman, to protect his life and health.

He also officially confirmed that he held a monthly working meeting on medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky heard a "meaningful report" on the use of innovative tools by the medical service of the 106th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about professional consultations that doctors from rear hospitals provide to military personnel in areas where combat missions are carried out using portable FMC complexes.

This system allows for secure online consultations with the transmission of ECG, dermatoscopy, ultrasonoscopy, and otoscopy data in the event of a long distance from the contact line to hospitals and medical institutions that have specialized specialists, said Syrsky.

