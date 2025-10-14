The Russian army attacked a UN humanitarian mission in the Kherson region

On the morning of October 14, Russian invading forces attacked a humanitarian mission of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Belozersk community of the Kherson region.

Russia has committed another war crime

The fact of the new attack was confirmed by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russia once again showed its true and disgusting face by attacking a humanitarian mission in the Kherson region. Alexander Prokudin Head of Kherson OVA

According to him, on the morning of October 14, in the Belozerk community, Russian invaders targeted UN OCHA trucks with drones and artillery.

Four white vehicles with markings were hit by new enemy strikes — not military equipment, but vehicles carrying aid to people.

Alexander Prokudin officially confirmed that one vehicle burned down, the other was seriously damaged. Two trucks were able to escape the blows.