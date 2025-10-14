The Russian army attacked a UN humanitarian mission in the Kherson region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked a UN humanitarian mission in the Kherson region

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Russia has committed another war crime
Читати українською

On the morning of October 14, Russian invading forces attacked a humanitarian mission of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Belozersk community of the Kherson region.

Points of attention

  • This incident highlights Russia's disregard for humanitarian efforts and adds to their record of aggression in the region.
  • The international community must condemn this attack and hold Russia accountable for their actions against humanitarian missions.

Russia has committed another war crime

The fact of the new attack was confirmed by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russia once again showed its true and disgusting face by attacking a humanitarian mission in the Kherson region.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of Kherson OVA

According to him, on the morning of October 14, in the Belozerk community, Russian invaders targeted UN OCHA trucks with drones and artillery.

Four white vehicles with markings were hit by new enemy strikes — not military equipment, but vehicles carrying aid to people.

Photo: olexandrprokudin/10516

Alexander Prokudin officially confirmed that one vehicle burned down, the other was seriously damaged. Two trucks were able to escape the blows.

Miraculously, no one was injured. Today, the “second army” of the world defeated several tons of “humanitarian aid.” Terrorists — there’s nothing more to say here, — emphasized the head of the Kherson OVA.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump named a politician who can stop Putin
The White House
Erdogan can play a key role
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia shelled Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions — 72 people injured
State Emergency Service
Russians wounded dozens of Ukrainians within 24 hours
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Kaliningrad will be destroyed." General Hodges publicly threatened Putin
Hodges issued a warning to the Kremlin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?