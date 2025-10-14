On the morning of October 14, Russian invading forces attacked a humanitarian mission of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Belozersk community of the Kherson region.
- This incident highlights Russia's disregard for humanitarian efforts and adds to their record of aggression in the region.
- The international community must condemn this attack and hold Russia accountable for their actions against humanitarian missions.
Russia has committed another war crime
The fact of the new attack was confirmed by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
According to him, on the morning of October 14, in the Belozerk community, Russian invaders targeted UN OCHA trucks with drones and artillery.
Four white vehicles with markings were hit by new enemy strikes — not military equipment, but vehicles carrying aid to people.
Alexander Prokudin officially confirmed that one vehicle burned down, the other was seriously damaged. Two trucks were able to escape the blows.
