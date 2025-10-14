Russia shelled Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions — 72 people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have carried out attacks on the Kherson, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, resulting in the injury of 72 civilians.
- In Kharkiv alone, 62 civilians were injured, with various age groups and vulnerable individuals suffering as a result of the shelling by Russian forces.
- The situation highlights the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, underscoring the need for urgent international attention and support to address the escalating violence and casualties.
Russians wounded dozens of Ukrainians within 24 hours
More than 30 settlements in the Kherson region came under enemy attack on October 13. Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, and others were under attack.
Russian occupiers attacked residential areas, critical and social infrastructure.
According to the latest data, 8 civilians were injured.
In addition, the Russian army dropped aerial bombs on the Pokrovska community of the Sinelnyky district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
At least two men, aged 26 and 32, were injured.
Russian FPV drones also attacked the Nikopol district, in particular the Pokrovska community.
Kharkiv and 8 settlements in the region suffered the most. 62 civilians were injured in this region.
The Russians attacked hospitals, an educational institution, enterprises and residential buildings, and power grids; 24 cars were hit by enemy fire.
