Russia shelled Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions — 72 people injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia shelled Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions — 72 people injured

State Emergency Service
Russians wounded dozens of Ukrainians within 24 hours
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have carried out attacks on the Kherson, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, resulting in the injury of 72 civilians.

Points of attention

  • In Kharkiv alone, 62 civilians were injured, with various age groups and vulnerable individuals suffering as a result of the shelling by Russian forces.
  • The situation highlights the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, underscoring the need for urgent international attention and support to address the escalating violence and casualties.

Russians wounded dozens of Ukrainians within 24 hours

More than 30 settlements in the Kherson region came under enemy attack on October 13. Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, and others were under attack.

Russian occupiers attacked residential areas, critical and social infrastructure.

11 apartment buildings and 24 private houses, an educational institution building, a botanical garden, an administrative building, a store, and several cars were damaged.

According to the latest data, 8 civilians were injured.

In addition, the Russian army dropped aerial bombs on the Pokrovska community of the Sinelnyky district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At least two men, aged 26 and 32, were injured.

Russian FPV drones also attacked the Nikopol district, in particular the Pokrovska community.

Kharkiv and 8 settlements in the region suffered the most. 62 civilians were injured in this region.

As a result of the shelling, 62 people were injured. In Kharkiv, men aged 79 and 68, women aged 75, 73, 44, 69, 74 were injured, and 50 hospital patients also suffered from acute stress reactions; in Kupyansk, a 78-year-old, 58-year-old, and 71-year-old women and a 57-year-old and 72-year-old man were injured.

The Russians attacked hospitals, an educational institution, enterprises and residential buildings, and power grids; 24 cars were hit by enemy fire.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia is afraid." Zelensky pointed to Putin's new fear
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky and Trump revealed Putin's weak spot
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed over 500 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 14, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump named a politician who can stop Putin
The White House
Erdogan can play a key role

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?