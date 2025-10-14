Russia shelled Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions — 72 people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have carried out attacks on the Kherson, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, resulting in the injury of 72 civilians.

Russians wounded dozens of Ukrainians within 24 hours

More than 30 settlements in the Kherson region came under enemy attack on October 13. Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, and others were under attack.

Russian occupiers attacked residential areas, critical and social infrastructure.

11 apartment buildings and 24 private houses, an educational institution building, a botanical garden, an administrative building, a store, and several cars were damaged.

According to the latest data, 8 civilians were injured.

In addition, the Russian army dropped aerial bombs on the Pokrovska community of the Sinelnyky district in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At least two men, aged 26 and 32, were injured.

Russian FPV drones also attacked the Nikopol district, in particular the Pokrovska community.

Kharkiv and 8 settlements in the region suffered the most. 62 civilians were injured in this region.

As a result of the shelling, 62 people were injured. In Kharkiv, men aged 79 and 68, women aged 75, 73, 44, 69, 74 were injured, and 50 hospital patients also suffered from acute stress reactions; in Kupyansk, a 78-year-old, 58-year-old, and 71-year-old women and a 57-year-old and 72-year-old man were injured.

The Russians attacked hospitals, an educational institution, enterprises and residential buildings, and power grids; 24 cars were hit by enemy fire.