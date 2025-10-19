"This is a signal." Germany is actively preparing for war with Russia

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the conscription of young men would serve as a deterrent to the aggressor country Russia. According to him, the security of the entire country is at stake right now.

Germany soberly assesses the threat from Russia

Pistorius believes that if Germany "re-conscripts all men of a certain age" and collects data on everyone who is fit for military service, it will be noticed in Russia.

In other words, this is also a deterrent factor, the Minister of Defense explained.

He also emphasized that in the event of a state of defense, conscription, which was suspended in 2011, will be immediately resumed in accordance with the Basic Law.

"Then we need to know who is ready to take action and who is not," Pistorius emphasized.

According to the heads of the German Ministry of Defense, the abolition of district military commissariats, associated with the suspension of conscription, is a serious mistake.

We are currently building new, modern structures. We will be ready by mid-2027. Then we will be able to conduct a nationwide draft again. Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

The head of the defense department is determined to adhere to the plan to enact the law on military service in early 2026.