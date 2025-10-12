International politics commentator Simon Tisdall points out that a new war between democracies and autocracies has just begun. This crisis has intensified since Donald Trump returned to the White House.
Points of attention
- Experts warn that the younger generation is increasingly questioning the effectiveness of democracy as a form of government, signaling a potential shift in global ideologies.
- The global struggle over the survival of democracy faces uncertain outcomes, with examples like Georgia's loss and Moldova's survival showcasing the varying success of democratic systems.
Is democracy under threat again?
As the expert notes, recent events on the international stage are exacerbating political dysfunction and social divisions.
The new generation is increasingly inclined to believe that democracy is no longer the best form of government for the modern world.
All these transformations are taking place against the backdrop of a full-scale war in the heart of Europe — Russia against Ukraine.
Tisdall draws attention to the situation in France, where a political crisis has recently erupted — society is sharply polarized between left and right.
According to the expert, this ugly rush to extremes is a vote of no confidence in the democratic system itself.
