Russia hit by wave of "absurd suicides" — what's happening
Experts decipher suspicious suicides in Russia
Source:  The New York Post

The New York Post draws attention to the fact that during the period of the Russian Federation's full-scale war against Ukraine, at least 38 influential Russian businessmen and officials committed "suicide" in the aggressor country. Experts decided to explain what is really happening in Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Russian government is suspected of using state and private entities to fund secretive operations, leading to potential consequences for those involved in mishandling these funds.
  • Peter Doran, a Russia expert, believes that the majority of these deaths are connected to financial misconduct that goes against the interests of the Kremlin, resulting in tragic outcomes for the individuals involved.

Experts decipher suspicious suicides in Russia

It's no secret that three influential businessmen died in September, and another in October.

More and more observers are inclined to believe that this "epidemic" of fake suicides is the work of the Kremlin.

Peter Doran, a Russia expert from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, expressed his opinion on this matter:

The thing is, these deaths are absurd. They shouldn't look like suicides or natural deaths. The message is, "When you get caught, bad things will happen to you."

Doran believes that the vast majority of these deaths were caused by greed and corruption that harm Putin's interests.

What is important to understand is that the Russian government often uses state and private companies to finance operations on which it does not want to leave its "fingerprints."

According to the expert, most of the deceased businessmen were likely caught stealing this money intended for the Kremlin's secret operations — and they paid for it with their own lives.

