Ukrainian soldiers hit 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukrainian soldiers hit 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 19, 2025
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The Russian occupiers have launched missiles, air strikes, and engaged kamikaze drones in an attempt to counter the Ukrainian forces.
  • The situation in Ukraine remains tense as both sides continue to engage in conflicts, airstrikes, and military operations.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 19, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 19.10.25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about / about 1130180 (+1000) people

  • tanks — 11,268 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,399 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 33834 (+45) units.

  • MLRS — 1524 (+2) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 71967 (+444) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64798 (+126) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on October 18, the Russian occupiers launched one missile and 84 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian army also used three missiles and dropped 193 guided bombs.

In addition, the occupiers engaged 6,343 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 5,114 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 drones — air defense neutralized 40
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense forces worked
Putin offers Trump "concessions" on Ukraine — EU outraged
Putin wants to get Donetsk region for free
The Russian army struck in the Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russian attacks on various regions of Ukraine

