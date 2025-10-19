The Russian army struck in the Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Over the past and current day, Russian invaders have continued to attack various regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. According to the latest data, 2 civilians were killed and 18 were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's actions in Ukraine are seen as war crimes, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence outside the front lines.
- Local authorities confirm casualties and significant damage in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, highlighting the severity of the situation.
Consequences of Russian attacks on various regions of Ukraine
On October 18, the Russian army killed two civilians in the Donetsk region — in Starorayske and Kostyantynivka.
Local authorities also report 3 victims — two in Starorajske and one in Druzhkivka.
In the Kherson region, at least 5 people are known to have been injured as a result of Russian strikes.
The Russian army also actively attacked the Shakhtarsk community of the Sinelnyky district, which is in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to the latest reports, at least 10 civilians were injured.
Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Department Vladislav Gaivanenko officially confirmed that one woman is in serious condition.
In addition, it is reported that apartments in three high-rise buildings were on fire.
A private home was also occupied in the Mezhyvska community. Infrastructure was damaged in the Mykolaivska community.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-