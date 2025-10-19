The Russian army struck in the Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Over the past and current day, Russian invaders have continued to attack various regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. According to the latest data, 2 civilians were killed and 18 were injured.

Consequences of Russian attacks on various regions of Ukraine

On October 18, the Russian army killed two civilians in the Donetsk region — in Starorayske and Kostyantynivka.

Local authorities also report 3 victims — two in Starorajske and one in Druzhkivka.

In the Kherson region, at least 5 people are known to have been injured as a result of Russian strikes.

Russian military personnel struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 apartment buildings and 15 private houses. Share

The Russian army also actively attacked the Shakhtarsk community of the Sinelnyky district, which is in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the latest reports, at least 10 civilians were injured.

Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Department Vladislav Gaivanenko officially confirmed that one woman is in serious condition.

In addition, it is reported that apartments in three high-rise buildings were on fire.

A private home was also occupied in the Mezhyvska community. Infrastructure was damaged in the Mykolaivska community.