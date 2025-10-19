The Russian army struck in the Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army struck in the Donetsk, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions

State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russian attacks on various regions of Ukraine
Читати українською

Over the past and current day, Russian invaders have continued to attack various regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. According to the latest data, 2 civilians were killed and 18 were injured.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army's actions in Ukraine are seen as war crimes, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence outside the front lines.
  • Local authorities confirm casualties and significant damage in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Consequences of Russian attacks on various regions of Ukraine

On October 18, the Russian army killed two civilians in the Donetsk region — in Starorayske and Kostyantynivka.

Local authorities also report 3 victims — two in Starorajske and one in Druzhkivka.

In the Kherson region, at least 5 people are known to have been injured as a result of Russian strikes.

Russian military personnel struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 apartment buildings and 15 private houses.

The Russian army also actively attacked the Shakhtarsk community of the Sinelnyky district, which is in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the latest reports, at least 10 civilians were injured.

Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Emergency Department Vladislav Gaivanenko officially confirmed that one woman is in serious condition.

In addition, it is reported that apartments in three high-rise buildings were on fire.

A private home was also occupied in the Mezhyvska community. Infrastructure was damaged in the Mykolaivska community.

Russian troops fired artillery and used drones in the Nikopol region. The district center and the Pokrovska community suffered. In the latter, the roof of a private house caught fire, — said Gaivanenko.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain recognizes Russia's invasion of NATO territory
NATO cannot ignore Russian aggression
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 drones — air defense neutralized 40
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense forces worked
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin offers Trump "concessions" on Ukraine — EU outraged
Putin wants to get Donetsk region for free

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?