Britain recognizes Russia's invasion of NATO territory
British Defense Secretary John Healy has officially confirmed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has indeed invaded NATO territory. He said NATO members are meeting in Brussels to strengthen the bloc's response to Russia's aggressive actions.

As the British minister noted, official London and its allies in the Alliance intend to demonstrate the strength and unity of the bloc against the backdrop of a real threat from the Russian Federation.

"Today, the UK and NATO countries are coming together to strengthen our response to Russian aggression. Putin's incursions into NATO territory are reckless, dangerous and completely unacceptable," Healy stressed.

According to the head of the British Ministry of Defense, the Russian dictator is indeed monitoring the Alliance's reaction.

Against this backdrop, Ghee warned that NATO is ready to act decisively if the need arises.

We must respond to his (Putin's. — ed.) escalation with our strength. So today we are strengthening together," the head of the defense ministry added.

Ghily officially confirmed that his country will continue to participate in NATO's Eastern Sentry mission.

First of all, it is said that British fighter jets will continue to fly over Poland until the end of the year.

The process of producing drones for Ukraine is also ongoing; in 2025, more than 100,000 UAVs were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are also working with Ukraine to create new, improved interceptor drones," said John Healy.

