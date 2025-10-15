British Defense Secretary John Healy has officially confirmed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has indeed invaded NATO territory. He said NATO members are meeting in Brussels to strengthen the bloc's response to Russia's aggressive actions.
Points of attention
- The UK and its allies are determined to demonstrate strength and unity within NATO to deter further Russian aggression and to ensure a decisive response if necessary.
- British Defense Secretary warns that NATO is prepared to act decisively against any escalation by Putin, aiming to counter his reckless and dangerous incursions into NATO territory.
NATO cannot ignore Russian aggression
As the British minister noted, official London and its allies in the Alliance intend to demonstrate the strength and unity of the bloc against the backdrop of a real threat from the Russian Federation.
According to the head of the British Ministry of Defense, the Russian dictator is indeed monitoring the Alliance's reaction.
Against this backdrop, Ghee warned that NATO is ready to act decisively if the need arises.
Ghily officially confirmed that his country will continue to participate in NATO's Eastern Sentry mission.
First of all, it is said that British fighter jets will continue to fly over Poland until the end of the year.
The process of producing drones for Ukraine is also ongoing; in 2025, more than 100,000 UAVs were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
