The US announced a significant increase in pressure on Russia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant officially confirmed that US leader Donald Trump's team is ready to actively cooperate with G7 allies to increase pressure on Russia.
- The Ukrainian Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the US stance and highlighted the emphasis on sanctions to deter Russian aggression and support for other countries funding Russian crimes.
- The US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund is focusing on critical projects in minerals, energy, and infrastructure, with the pipeline for potential projects being formed.
Pressure on Russia will increase
Scott Bessent made a statement on this matter during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko in Washington.
The Treasury Secretary “reaffirmed the United States’ readiness to work with G7 partners to significantly increase pressure on Russia.”
Against this background, the head of the Ukrainian government expressed gratitude to Bessent for his "emphasis on sanctions."
In addition, the Prime Minister officially confirmed that the US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund has already begun its work.
According to Svyridenko, a number of important decisions remain for the full functioning of the Fund, but the first "pipeline" of potential projects is already being formed today.
