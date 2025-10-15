The US announced a significant increase in pressure on Russia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant officially confirmed that US leader Donald Trump's team is ready to actively cooperate with G7 allies to increase pressure on Russia.

Pressure on Russia will increase

Scott Bessent made a statement on this matter during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko in Washington.

The Treasury Secretary “reaffirmed the United States’ readiness to work with G7 partners to significantly increase pressure on Russia.”

Photo: svyrydenkoy

He (Bessent — ed.) emphasized the need for European allies to increase pressure not only on Russia, but also on any country that finances the Russian military machine by purchasing Russian oil, the US Treasury Department said in a statement. Share

Photo: svyrydenkoy

Against this background, the head of the Ukrainian government expressed gratitude to Bessent for his "emphasis on sanctions."

I am grateful to Secretary Bessent for his position to work together with the G7 countries to pressure the aggressor and other countries that sponsor Russian crimes through the purchase of Russian oil. Yulia Svyrydenko Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

Photo: svyrydenkoy

In addition, the Prime Minister officially confirmed that the US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund has already begun its work.

According to Svyridenko, a number of important decisions remain for the full functioning of the Fund, but the first "pipeline" of potential projects is already being formed today.