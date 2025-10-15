The US announced a significant increase in pressure on Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

The US announced a significant increase in pressure on Russia

treasury.gov
Pressure on Russia will increase
Читати українською

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant officially confirmed that US leader Donald Trump's team is ready to actively cooperate with G7 allies to increase pressure on Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the US stance and highlighted the emphasis on sanctions to deter Russian aggression and support for other countries funding Russian crimes.
  • The US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund is focusing on critical projects in minerals, energy, and infrastructure, with the pipeline for potential projects being formed.

Pressure on Russia will increase

Scott Bessent made a statement on this matter during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svirydenko in Washington.

The Treasury Secretary “reaffirmed the United States’ readiness to work with G7 partners to significantly increase pressure on Russia.”

Photo: svyrydenkoy

He (Bessent — ed.) emphasized the need for European allies to increase pressure not only on Russia, but also on any country that finances the Russian military machine by purchasing Russian oil, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

Photo: svyrydenkoy

Against this background, the head of the Ukrainian government expressed gratitude to Bessent for his "emphasis on sanctions."

I am grateful to Secretary Bessent for his position to work together with the G7 countries to pressure the aggressor and other countries that sponsor Russian crimes through the purchase of Russian oil.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

Photo: svyrydenkoy

In addition, the Prime Minister officially confirmed that the US-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund has already begun its work.

According to Svyridenko, a number of important decisions remain for the full functioning of the Fund, but the first "pipeline" of potential projects is already being formed today.

"We focused on priority projects in critical minerals, energy, and infrastructure," she explained.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has been helping Ukraine attack Russian refineries for several months
The US is helping Ukraine destroy the Russian economy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A real disaster." Trump publicly ridiculed Putin
The White House
Trump continues to mock Putin
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces damaged 16 tanks at Russian oil terminal in Crimea
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?