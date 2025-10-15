"A real disaster." Trump publicly ridiculed Putin

US leader Donald Trump has once again drawn the international community's attention to how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is being humiliated during the war against Ukraine. The US president does not understand why the Kremlin leader is fighting for years if he was going to win in a matter of days.
Points of attention
- Despite ignoring Putin's years-long conflict with Ukraine, Trump shows anticipation for Zelensky's request for military assistance.
- Trump's critical stance towards Putin's actions highlights the strained relationship between the US and Russian leadership.
Trump continues to mock Putin
The head of the White House made a new statement on this matter during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milay.
He reiterated that he was “very disappointed” with the Russian dictator.
However, the head of the White House for some reason ignores the fact that Putin has been waging a war against Ukraine for over 11 years.
The American leader believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will request additional weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine during their talks on October 17.
