"A real disaster." Trump publicly ridiculed Putin

US leader Donald Trump has once again drawn the international community's attention to how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is being humiliated during the war against Ukraine. The US president does not understand why the Kremlin leader is fighting for years if he was going to win in a matter of days.

Trump continues to mock Putin

The head of the White House made a new statement on this matter during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milay.

He reiterated that he was “very disappointed” with the Russian dictator.

Listen, I'm very disappointed because I had a very good relationship with Vladimir (Putin — ed.). I probably still do. I don't know why he's continuing this war. This war is a real disaster for him. He's entering the fourth year of a war that he should have won. He should have won this war in one week. He's going to enter his fourth year of war very soon. Donald Trump President of the United States

However, the head of the White House for some reason ignores the fact that Putin has been waging a war against Ukraine for over 11 years.

The American leader believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will request additional weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine during their talks on October 17.