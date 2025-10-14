Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s team has long tried to get U.S. President Donald Trump to support its own “Peace Formula” — less talks, more weapons. But only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was able to pull it off, once he finally angered the White House.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky's visit to the White House to finalize weapon deals highlights the impact of Putin's actions on reshaping US-Ukraine relations amidst the conflict.
- This development underscores the complex dynamics between key global players and sets the stage for evolving strategies in the ongoing conflict.
Trump is siding with Ukraine
For many months in a row, the head of the White House tried to bring Putin to the negotiating table.
However, the dictator only feigned a desire to end the war, and sometimes publicly humiliated Trump.
According to The New York Times, the US president has really lost his patience.
It's no secret that the focus of attention of the parties will be on providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Tomahawk missiles.
This is exactly what the Ukrainian leader's team has been striving for for so long, but the real impetus on this issue, ironically, was provoked by Putin.
