Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s team has long tried to get U.S. President Donald Trump to support its own “Peace Formula” — less talks, more weapons. But only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was able to pull it off, once he finally angered the White House.

Trump is siding with Ukraine

For many months in a row, the head of the White House tried to bring Putin to the negotiating table.

However, the dictator only feigned a desire to end the war, and sometimes publicly humiliated Trump.

According to The New York Times, the US president has really lost his patience.

"On Tuesday, a high-level Ukrainian delegation will begin a several-day visit to Washington to discuss deals to purchase American weapons designed to strike deep into Russia and protect Ukraine from air attacks. President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit the White House on Friday, possibly to finalize the deals. Share

It's no secret that the focus of attention of the parties will be on providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Tomahawk missiles.

This is exactly what the Ukrainian leader's team has been striving for for so long, but the real impetus on this issue, ironically, was provoked by Putin.