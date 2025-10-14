Putin personally swayed Trump to Ukraine's side — what's next?
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin personally swayed Trump to Ukraine's side — what's next?

Trump is siding with Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s team has long tried to get U.S. President Donald Trump to support its own “Peace Formula” — less talks, more weapons. But only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was able to pull it off, once he finally angered the White House.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky's visit to the White House to finalize weapon deals highlights the impact of Putin's actions on reshaping US-Ukraine relations amidst the conflict.
  • This development underscores the complex dynamics between key global players and sets the stage for evolving strategies in the ongoing conflict.

Trump is siding with Ukraine

For many months in a row, the head of the White House tried to bring Putin to the negotiating table.

However, the dictator only feigned a desire to end the war, and sometimes publicly humiliated Trump.

According to The New York Times, the US president has really lost his patience.

"On Tuesday, a high-level Ukrainian delegation will begin a several-day visit to Washington to discuss deals to purchase American weapons designed to strike deep into Russia and protect Ukraine from air attacks. President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit the White House on Friday, possibly to finalize the deals.

It's no secret that the focus of attention of the parties will be on providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Tomahawk missiles.

This is exactly what the Ukrainian leader's team has been striving for for so long, but the real impetus on this issue, ironically, was provoked by Putin.

The Trump administration's willingness to discuss the supply and use of these weapons indicates a change in Washington's approach to ending the war.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a bad signal." Panic in Serbia over Putin's decision
Relations between Serbia and Russia continue to deteriorate
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lukashenko demanded an immediate end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Lukashenko made a number of paradoxical statements
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump increased pressure on Merz to help Ukraine
Trump seeks comprehensive strengthening of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?