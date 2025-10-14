Trump increased pressure on Merz to help Ukraine

The Kyiv Post has learned from its insiders that US leader Donald Trump is close to making a decision on the supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. In this way, he is also increasing pressure on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to transfer German Taurus missiles to Kyiv.
Points of attention
- The upcoming top-level meeting in Washington between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Trump will focus on securing critical capabilities and discussing Ukraine's potential role in the US domestic missile defense strategy.
- American think tank Saratoga Foundation's president, Glen Howard, considers the discussion about Tomahawks as a thoughtful escalation with the goal of ending the war, potentially increasing pressure on Germany to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
Trump seeks comprehensive strengthening of Ukraine
Journalists point out that the US president's strategy has already provoked certain diplomatic breakthroughs.
First of all, Friedrich Merz confirmed that he would talk to Trump about "joint efforts also aimed at helping to end the war in Ukraine."
According to another anonymous source, the Ukrainian leader's visit to the White House will also be devoted to discussing Ukraine's potential role in the United States' domestic missile defense strategy.
Glen Howard, president of the American think tank Saratoga Foundation, commented on this matter.
In his opinion, the discussion about the Tomahawks is a "thoughtful escalation with several goals." One of them is ending the war.
