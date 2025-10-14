Trump increased pressure on Merz to help Ukraine

The Kyiv Post has learned from its insiders that US leader Donald Trump is close to making a decision on the supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. In this way, he is also increasing pressure on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to transfer German Taurus missiles to Kyiv.

Trump seeks comprehensive strengthening of Ukraine

Journalists point out that the US president's strategy has already provoked certain diplomatic breakthroughs.

First of all, Friedrich Merz confirmed that he would talk to Trump about "joint efforts also aimed at helping to end the war in Ukraine."

The culmination of this strategic maneuver will be a top-level meeting in Washington. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit Trump at the White House on Friday as part of a trip focused on securing critical capabilities. Share

According to another anonymous source, the Ukrainian leader's visit to the White House will also be devoted to discussing Ukraine's potential role in the United States' domestic missile defense strategy.

Glen Howard, president of the American think tank Saratoga Foundation, commented on this matter.

In his opinion, the discussion about the Tomahawks is a "thoughtful escalation with several goals." One of them is ending the war.