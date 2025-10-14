Trump ordered to "deal with Russia" — Kremlin responded
Trump ordered to "deal with Russia" — Kremlin responded

Russia is not afraid of Trump and his team
Source:  online.ua

Recently, US leader Donald Trump instructed his special representative Steve Witkoff to focus on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine and ultimately “dealing with Russia.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to this order.

  • The Kremlin praised Trump's envoy for his effectiveness in the Middle East and hopes for similar success in the Ukrainian direction.
  • Dmitry Peskov highlights the importance of US influence and diplomatic skills in persuading all sides to actively engage in the peace process.

Putin's aide assures that official Moscow supports this decision of the American leader.

We welcome such intentions. We welcome the maintenance of political will to facilitate the search for ways to a peaceful settlement,” Dmitry Peskov states.

As the Kremlin spokesman noted, members of Vladimir Putin's team are familiar with Witkoff.

The dictator's spokesman also praised his "effectiveness in the Middle East."

We are already well acquainted with Witkoff. He is effective. He has proven his effectiveness in the Middle East, and we hope that his talents will continue to contribute to the Ukrainian direction.

Putin's representative continues to lie that official Moscow "retains its openness, readiness for peaceful dialogue."

We hope that the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skill of President Trump's envoys will help persuade the Ukrainian side to be more active and more prepared for the peace process, Peskov said.

