Recently, US leader Donald Trump instructed his special representative Steve Witkoff to focus on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine and ultimately “dealing with Russia.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to this order.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin praised Trump's envoy for his effectiveness in the Middle East and hopes for similar success in the Ukrainian direction.
- Dmitry Peskov highlights the importance of US influence and diplomatic skills in persuading all sides to actively engage in the peace process.
Russia is not afraid of Trump and his team
Putin's aide assures that official Moscow supports this decision of the American leader.
As the Kremlin spokesman noted, members of Vladimir Putin's team are familiar with Witkoff.
The dictator's spokesman also praised his "effectiveness in the Middle East."
Putin's representative continues to lie that official Moscow "retains its openness, readiness for peaceful dialogue."
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-