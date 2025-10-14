Recently, US leader Donald Trump instructed his special representative Steve Witkoff to focus on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine and ultimately “dealing with Russia.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to this order.

Russia is not afraid of Trump and his team

Putin's aide assures that official Moscow supports this decision of the American leader.

We welcome such intentions. We welcome the maintenance of political will to facilitate the search for ways to a peaceful settlement,” Dmitry Peskov states. Share

As the Kremlin spokesman noted, members of Vladimir Putin's team are familiar with Witkoff.

The dictator's spokesman also praised his "effectiveness in the Middle East."

We are already well acquainted with Witkoff. He is effective. He has proven his effectiveness in the Middle East, and we hope that his talents will continue to contribute to the Ukrainian direction. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Putin's representative continues to lie that official Moscow "retains its openness, readiness for peaceful dialogue."