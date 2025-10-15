On the morning of October 15, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine had launched a series of successful strikes on military targets and other important facilities of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. Thus, Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the offensive and military-economic potential of the enemy.

New successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports a repeated attack on the “Marine Oil Terminal” enterprise in temporarily occupied Feodosia, TOT AR Crimea.

It took place on the night of October 13th.

As part of this operation, Ukrainian soldiers were able to damage 16 fuel tanks that had survived the previous “cotton”.

The General Staff draws attention to the fact that a large-scale fire is still raging at the enemy facility.

What is important to understand is that the oil terminal in Feodosia is an important logistical link in supplying Russian troops with fuels and lubricants.

According to military data, the total volume of petroleum products that could be stored in the tanks is about 193 thousand cubic meters.

Moreover, it is reported that on the night of October 14, Ukrainian fighters hit the P-18 radar station in Krasnaya Polyana (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the UAV control point in Oleshki (TOT of the Kherson region), and an ammunition depot in the Makiivka area (TOT of the Donetsk region).