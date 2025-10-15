Ukrainian troops hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukrainian troops hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Ukrainian troops hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked six areas of personnel concentration, a drone control point, an air defense system, and two other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

  • The enemy launched various attacks, including missile strikes, air strikes, and the use of kamikaze drones, on Ukrainian units and settlements.
  • The conflict continues to escalate, with updates on losses and clashes providing insights into the dynamics of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 15, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/15/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,126,220 (+1,070) people

  • tanks — 11259 (+3) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,347 (+2) units

  • artillery systems — 33671 (+43) units

  • MLRS — 1520 (+0) units

  • air defense systems — 1227 (+2) units

  • aircraft — 427 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 346 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAV — 70021 (+389)

  • cruise missiles — 3859 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64329 (+141)

  • special equipment — 3977 (+0)

The enemy launched one missile strike and 101 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 225 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,429 attacks, 85 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 5,256 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhia region; Olhivka in Kherson region.

