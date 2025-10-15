Ukrainian troops hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked six areas of personnel concentration, a drone control point, an air defense system, and two other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 15, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/15/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,126,220 (+1,070) people

tanks — 11259 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles — 23,347 (+2) units

artillery systems — 33671 (+43) units

MLRS — 1520 (+0) units

air defense systems — 1227 (+2) units

aircraft — 427 (+0) units

helicopters — 346 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAV — 70021 (+389)

cruise missiles — 3859 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64329 (+141)

special equipment — 3977 (+0)

The enemy launched one missile strike and 101 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 225 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,429 attacks, 85 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 5,256 kamikaze drones to destroy them.