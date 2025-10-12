"He will pay for this." Macron publicly threatened Putin
French leader Emmanuel Macron has publicly threatened that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be held accountable if he continues to refuse peace talks regarding Ukraine.

  • France, along with its allies, is ready to assist Ukraine in reconstruction efforts and providing essential services, showing solidarity within the
  • Coalition of the Determined.
  • Macron condemned Russia's attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, highlighting the impact on civilians and emphasizing the urgent need for assistance and support for the affected population.

The head of the republic made a statement on this matter after negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Macron, while the agreement reached in Gaza offers hope for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine is also waiting for the end of Russia's war of aggression.

If Russia continues its military stubbornness and refuses to sit at the negotiating table, it will pay for it.

Against this background, the head of the republic once again publicly condemned the Russian Federation's new massive attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Macron drew the attention of the international community to the fact that they are directed against the civilian population on the eve of winter.

The French leader confirmed that official Paris, together with its allies, is analyzing new ways to help Ukraine restore damaged facilities and provide for the basic needs of the population.

"France, more than ever before, stands on the side of Ukraine and is mobilizing within the framework of the "Coalition of the Determined," Macron emphasized.

New talks between Zelensky and Trump - what is known

