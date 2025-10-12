Zelensky and Trump spoke again on the phone — first details
Zelensky and Trump spoke again on the phone — first details

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On the evening of October 12, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had held productive telephone talks with US leader Donald Trump. It is important to understand that this happened for the second time in a day.

Points of attention

  • The teams of both leaders are preparing for continued conversations, reflecting a growing cooperation between Ukraine and the US.
  • The significance of these talks lies in the potential advancements in Ukrainian defense capabilities and the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

According to the Ukrainian leader, their conversation took place literally "just now."

I just spoke with US President Donald Trump, for the second time in two days, and today was also a very productive conversation.

The Head of State said that on October 11, he and the head of the White House agreed on a certain topic, which they also discussed today.

And we went through all these aspects of the situation. Protecting life in our country, strengthening it — both in terms of air defense, and in terms of our resilience, and in terms of our long-range capability. Many details regarding energy," added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Donald Trump is currently well informed about everything that is happening.

We agreed to continue our conversation, and the teams are preparing. Thank you! — concluded the President of Ukraine.

By the way, Western media insiders recently reported that the focus of Zelensky and Trump is the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but this has not yet been publicly announced.

