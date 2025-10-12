Zelensky and Trump spoke again on the phone — first details

On the evening of October 12, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had held productive telephone talks with US leader Donald Trump. It is important to understand that this happened for the second time in a day.

New talks between Zelensky and Trump — what is known

According to the Ukrainian leader, their conversation took place literally "just now."

I just spoke with US President Donald Trump, for the second time in two days, and today was also a very productive conversation. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State said that on October 11, he and the head of the White House agreed on a certain topic, which they also discussed today.

And we went through all these aspects of the situation. Protecting life in our country, strengthening it — both in terms of air defense, and in terms of our resilience, and in terms of our long-range capability. Many details regarding energy," added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Donald Trump is currently well informed about everything that is happening.

We agreed to continue our conversation, and the teams are preparing. Thank you! — concluded the President of Ukraine.

By the way, Western media insiders recently reported that the focus of Zelensky and Trump is the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but this has not yet been publicly announced.