Zelensky and Trump spoke again on the phone — first details

On the evening of October 12, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had held productive telephone talks with US leader Donald Trump. It is important to understand that this happened for the second time in a day.
Points of attention
- The teams of both leaders are preparing for continued conversations, reflecting a growing cooperation between Ukraine and the US.
- The significance of these talks lies in the potential advancements in Ukrainian defense capabilities and the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
New talks between Zelensky and Trump — what is known
According to the Ukrainian leader, their conversation took place literally "just now."
The Head of State said that on October 11, he and the head of the White House agreed on a certain topic, which they also discussed today.
According to the Ukrainian leader, Donald Trump is currently well informed about everything that is happening.
By the way, Western media insiders recently reported that the focus of Zelensky and Trump is the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but this has not yet been publicly announced.
