The BBC editorial office draws attention to the fact that at least 57 regions of Russia have experienced fuel supply disruptions after powerful Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. On October 12, it became known that the United States is actively involved in this process, helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out successful strikes.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian drones have targeted 21 of the largest Russian refineries in 2025, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year.
- The situation remains critical, with ongoing attacks continuing to impact the operations of major refinery businesses in Russia.
"Gasoline crisis" in Russia is gaining momentum
As journalists note, in most cases, it was independent gas stations that faced large-scale problems.
The media counted all cases reported since August, even though the situation on the ground has partially improved by now.
The Kremlin cannot ignore the fact that every third oil refinery in Russia has been hit by powerful strikes from Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that in August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out at least 14 attacks, in September — eight, and in the first ten days of October — four more.
In addition, it is noted that since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian drones have carried out attacks on 21 of the country's 38 largest refineries, which is 48% higher than the figure for the entire year 2024.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-