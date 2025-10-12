"Gasoline crisis" has hit more than half of Russia's regions
Category
Economics
Publication date

"Gasoline crisis" has hit more than half of Russia's regions

"Gasoline crisis" in Russia is gaining momentum
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

The BBC editorial office draws attention to the fact that at least 57 regions of Russia have experienced fuel supply disruptions after powerful Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. On October 12, it became known that the United States is actively involved in this process, helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out successful strikes.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian drones have targeted 21 of the largest Russian refineries in 2025, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year.
  • The situation remains critical, with ongoing attacks continuing to impact the operations of major refinery businesses in Russia.

"Gasoline crisis" in Russia is gaining momentum

As journalists note, in most cases, it was independent gas stations that faced large-scale problems.

The media counted all cases reported since August, even though the situation on the ground has partially improved by now.

The Kremlin cannot ignore the fact that every third oil refinery in Russia has been hit by powerful strikes from Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that in August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out at least 14 attacks, in September — eight, and in the first ten days of October — four more.

According to data from Reuters, Bloomberg and S&P Global Commodity Insights, at least ten businesses, including export-oriented ones, were partially or completely shut down in August-September.

In addition, it is noted that since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian drones have carried out attacks on 21 of the country's 38 largest refineries, which is 48% higher than the figure for the entire year 2024.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Special Weapons." The Kremlin is afraid of giving Ukraine Tomahawks
New Kremlin statement on Tomahawk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers liberated Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhia direction
Mali Shcherbaky is back under Ukrainian control
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia hit by wave of "absurd suicides" — what's happening
Experts decipher suspicious suicides in Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?