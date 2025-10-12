The BBC editorial office draws attention to the fact that at least 57 regions of Russia have experienced fuel supply disruptions after powerful Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. On October 12, it became known that the United States is actively involved in this process, helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out successful strikes.

"Gasoline crisis" in Russia is gaining momentum

As journalists note, in most cases, it was independent gas stations that faced large-scale problems.

The media counted all cases reported since August, even though the situation on the ground has partially improved by now.

The Kremlin cannot ignore the fact that every third oil refinery in Russia has been hit by powerful strikes from Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that in August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out at least 14 attacks, in September — eight, and in the first ten days of October — four more.

According to data from Reuters, Bloomberg and S&P Global Commodity Insights, at least ten businesses, including export-oriented ones, were partially or completely shut down in August-September. Share

In addition, it is noted that since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian drones have carried out attacks on 21 of the country's 38 largest refineries, which is 48% higher than the figure for the entire year 2024.